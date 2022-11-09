 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro’s Fate Hinges on US Inflation Data, Major Tech Levels to Watch on EUR/USD
2022-11-09 17:45:00
US Dollar Price Action Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-09 14:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Retreats as US Inventories Jump and China Covid Fears Escalate
2022-11-09 12:30:39
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Stalls For Now as The US Dollar Looks to Recover
2022-11-09 11:30:15
S&P 500, Volatility and Dollar Move from Midterms to CPI Anticipation While Crypto Shudders
2022-11-09 04:00:27
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Yearly Downtrend
2022-11-09 18:30:45
US Dollar Price Action Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-09 14:34:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Descending Triangle Highlights Yen’s Short-Term Prospects
2022-11-09 10:56:21
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: How Much More Upside for the Japanese yen?
2022-11-09 06:00:00
More View More
Euro’s Fate Hinges on US Inflation Data, Major Tech Levels to Watch on EUR/USD

Euro’s Fate Hinges on US Inflation Data, Major Tech Levels to Watch on EUR/USD

Diego Colman, Strategist

EUR/USD OUTLOOK TODAY:

  • EUR/USD falls on fragile sentiment amid weakness in equity and cryptocurrency markets
  • Traders also remain cautious due to lack of clarity on the US midterm election results
  • All eyes will be on the U.S. inflation report on Thursday, which could set the tone for the U.S. dollar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar Price Action Ahead of CPI - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CAD

EUR/USD posted moderate losses on Wednesday, down 0.4% to 1.0025, on account of fragile sentiment amid weakness in equity markets and a sharp sell-off in the cryptocurrency space following news that FTX is going through a liquidity crisis and that its bailout deal announced yesterday could fall apart at the eleventh hour.

Traders were also cautious due to the lack of clarity on the results of the U.S. midterm elections. Republicans were expected to sweep many of the close congressional races, but the red wave failed to materialize. However, they remain favored to win a majority in the House of Representatives, paving the way for a divided government, which could be slightly negative for the U.S. dollar on a medium-term horizon.

Looking beyond politics, the October U.S. consumer price index report is likely to grab all the attention on Thursday, as the results will help guide expectations for the Fed's interest rate outlook. That said, annual headline CPI is expected to clock in at 8.0% from 8.2% in September. Meanwhile, the core indicator is seen easing modestly to 6.5% from 6.6% previously, a very slow directional improvement.

U.S. inflation has been sticky and topped estimates in recent months, suggesting that another upside surprise is not out of the question, particularly with rent costs still biased upward. Should this thesis play out, the FOMC terminal rate could drift higher, with traders pricing in another 75 bp hike at the December meeting. This could bolster Treasury yields, boosting the U.S. dollar across the board and setting the stage for a sharp drop in EUR/USD.

On the flip side, if inflation numbers come below forecasts and point to a meaningful deceleration in price pressures, the market may tone down its hawkish bets for the terminal rate that have built up since the last Fed gathering. In this scenario, the euro may be well positioned to resume its recovery, but any rise will be limited by the dire economic conditions facing the European Union.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The EUR/USD stalled and pivoted to the downside after failing to clear resistance near the 1.0100 area. If sellers retake decisive control of the market and push the exchange rate lower in the coming sessions, initial support appears around the parity level. On further weakness, the focus shifts to 0.9870, followed by 0.9760, the lower limit of a short-term rising channel. On the flip side, if bulls manage to get the upper hand again, the first hurdle lies at 1.0100, followed by 1.0180.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -5% 0%
Weekly -21% 29% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Outlook: Descending Triangle Highlights Yen’s Short-Term Prospects
USD/JPY Outlook: Descending Triangle Highlights Yen’s Short-Term Prospects
2022-11-09 10:56:21
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Caught Between U.S. and China Dynamics
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Caught Between U.S. and China Dynamics
2022-11-09 08:59:09
EUR/USD Clears October High to Eye September High
EUR/USD Clears October High to Eye September High
2022-11-09 03:00:05
Australian Dollar Steady, Yuan Wobbles as Chinese Inflation Cools. Lower AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Steady, Yuan Wobbles as Chinese Inflation Cools. Lower AUD/USD?
2022-11-09 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR