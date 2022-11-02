Fed Hikes Rates by 75 bp and Alters Guidance; US Dollar Outlook Post-FOMC

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Support Holds Firm as Markets Await Clarity
2022-11-02 12:08:04
FOMC Strategy Amid a Strong S&P 500 Rebound and Buoyant Dollar
2022-11-02 03:30:36
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Primed for Explosive Move
2022-11-02 13:00:24
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on Possible Reduction in China’s COVID Policies, API & FOMC
2022-11-02 07:59:43
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Ahead of the Fed
2022-11-02 14:20:00
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-01 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Nascent Uptrend As Markets Look To Fed
2022-11-02 11:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped
2022-11-02 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery to Face Fed, BoE, NFP
2022-11-02 15:30:17
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2022-11-02 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Strategy Amid a Strong S&P 500 Rebound and Buoyant Dollar
2022-11-02 03:30:36
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Growing Chance Uptrend May Pause
2022-11-02 03:30:00
More View More
Fed Hikes Rates by 75 bp and Alters Guidance; US Dollar Outlook Post-FOMC

Fed Hikes Rates by 75 bp and Alters Guidance; US Dollar Outlook Post-FOMC

Diego Colman, Strategist

NOVEMBER FOMC DECISION KEY POINTS

  • The Fed raises its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to 3.75%-4.00%, in line with expectations
  • The FOMC statement alters forward-guidance to note that it will take into account the cummulative effects of tightening in setting policy
  • Powell's press conference at 2:30 ET may help clear up doubts about the tightening outlook, setting the tone for the U.S. dollar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: The Federal Reserve Bank - A Forex Trader’s Guide

Updated at 2:57 pm ET

The initial decline in the dollar and bond yields has been completely reversed after Powell explained, in no uncertain terms, that it is too early for the market to think about a pause in hikes. Based on this assessment, it is clear that the central bank will not pivot to a rate-cutting regime any time soon.

Updated at 2:42 pm ET

MARKET REACTION

Immediately after the FOMC announcement crossed the wires, the US dollar moved sharply lower, with the DXY down nearly 1%, dragged down by a sharp pullback in Treasury yields. This negative reaction, however, was somewhat reversed during Powell's press conference, after the chairman indicated that the central bank still has "some ways to go" in tightening and that the ultimate destination for interest rates may be higher than expected.

Source: TradingView

Original Post 2:10 pm ET

The Federal Reserve concluded its November meeting this afternoon, approving another front-loaded tightening measure in its quest to tame sky-high inflation running at the fastest pace in 40 years.

At the end of the two-day gathering on Wednesday, the FOMC voted to raise borrowing costs by 75 basis points to 3.75%-4.00%, in line with expectations, marking the sixth successive adjustment and the fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point hike during this cycle.

Today’s move brings the FOMC's target rate to the highest and most restrictive level since early 2008, a sign that the central bank will not relent in their efforts to restore price stability. The decision was reached unanimously, suggesting policymakers remain in broad agreement on the need for a forceful policy response to address elevated inflationary pressures in the economy.

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Related: Central Banks and Monetary Policy - How Central Bankers Set Policy

FOMC STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The November statement provided few new hints about the economy, reiterating earlier comments that recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Elsewhere, the committee's characterization of the labor market continued to be broadly positive, emphasizing that jobs gains have been robust and that the unemployment rate is low.

On the consumer prices front, the assessment was unchanged, with policymakers repeating that inflation remains elevated and that they are highly attentive to its risks. In terms of future actions, the institution kept language indicating that “ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate”, but added that the bank will take into account the cumulative effects of the tightening in setting policy.

The change in forward-guidance suggests that the Federal Reserve may be contemplating slowing the pace of hikes to allow more time to assess how its restrictive stance is playing out in the real economy (considering its lag) and to better respond to incoming data amid rapidly cooling activity.

The softer tone, however, does not amount to a policy pivot and therefore should not be interpreted as a signal of an earlier end to the normalization cycle or a lower terminal rate. In any case, Powell could clear up doubts about the bank's next steps during his press conference, but so far there is no reason to believe that today's posture shift will fundamentally alter the bullish outlook for the U.S. dollar.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Support Holds Firm as Markets Await Clarity
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Support Holds Firm as Markets Await Clarity
2022-11-02 12:08:04
The US Dollar (USD) is Primed For Action with November’s Fed Decision Imminent
The US Dollar (USD) is Primed For Action with November’s Fed Decision Imminent
2022-11-02 09:53:06
EURUSD Slips Away From Parity as FOMC Looms
EURUSD Slips Away From Parity as FOMC Looms
2022-11-01 17:00:01
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2022-11-01 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR