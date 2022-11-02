The US Dollar (USD) is Primed For Action with November’s Fed Decision Imminent

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Strategy Amid a Strong S&P 500 Rebound and Buoyant Dollar
2022-11-02 03:30:36
Euro Technical Outlook – EUR/USD and EUR/JPY are Seeing Different Set-ups
2022-11-02 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on Possible Reduction in China’s COVID Policies, API & FOMC
2022-11-02 07:59:43
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rebounds into November- 90 Hurdle Awaits
2022-11-01 18:00:20
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-01 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Nascent Uptrend As Markets Look To Fed
2022-11-02 11:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped
2022-11-02 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2022-11-02 05:00:00
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-01 08:04:49
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Strategy Amid a Strong S&P 500 Rebound and Buoyant Dollar
2022-11-02 03:30:36
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Growing Chance Uptrend May Pause
2022-11-02 03:30:00
More View More
The US Dollar (USD) is Primed For Action with November’s Fed Decision Imminent

The US Dollar (USD) is Primed For Action with November’s Fed Decision Imminent

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar (DXY) Price and Chart Analysis

  • US Treasury 2-year yields reclaim 4.50% ahead of the Fed.
  • A 75bp hike and a hawkish overview will send the USD running higher again.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The latest Federal Rate monetary policy decision at 18:00 GMT should see the central bank raise by a further 75 basis points in an attempt to curb rampant US price pressures. But it is the press conference held 30 minutes later that may give the markets a clue to chair Powell’s thinking for the weeks and months ahead.

How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?

The latest CME FedWatch Tool is showing an 88% chance of the Fed hiking rates by 75 basis points tonight, a move that would take the Fed Funds target rate to 375-400 basis points. This rate hike, the fourth 75bp increase in a row, would see US borrowing costs back at levels last seen in 2008. This hike however is pretty much fully priced-in, leaving the 18:30 GMT press conference the real driver of future us dollar price action. A vague notion that the Fed may start reducing the size of future rate hikes, and/or the speed of them has driven the recent risk-on rally seen across a range of asset markets. Yet the recent US economic data releases do not support this dovishness, leaving risk markets vulnerable to a downturn if Fed chair Powell’s rhetoric borders on the hawkish.

The interest-rate sensitive US 2-year is back above 4.50%, a signal that the recent sell-off in the US dollar may soon be ending. The greenback has enjoyed a stellar run over the last year, bolstered by an ongoing series of US rate increases. This underpinning is unlikely to be reversed for many months, leaving the US dollar an attractive yield play against a wide range of currencies.

US Treasury 2-Year Yield

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX Calendar.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The daily USD chart shows the greenback subdued going into tonight’s meeting with the recent support zone holding firm, while the gentle downward slope from the late-September high is keeping any move higher in check. The outlook is slightly muddied by the DXY now sitting in between the 20- and 50-day moving averages. Tonight’s outcome should give the US dollar some much-needed clarity.

US Dollar Currency Index Daily Price Chart – November 2, 2022

image2.png

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURUSD Slips Away From Parity as FOMC Looms
EURUSD Slips Away From Parity as FOMC Looms
2022-11-01 17:00:01
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2022-11-01 17:00:00
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
Breaking News: ISM PMI Offers Upside Surprise, Remains in Expansion Territory
Breaking News: ISM PMI Offers Upside Surprise, Remains in Expansion Territory
2022-11-01 14:15:00
Advertisement