 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
2022-11-23 12:00:24
Euro Breaking News: EUR on Offer Despite EZ PMI Upside Surprise
2022-11-23 09:19:30
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
2022-11-23 08:06:41
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Techs for This Week
2022-11-21 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold’s Anti-Dollar Bounce Looks Like it Will Feel the Weight of Persistent Fed Forecasts
2022-11-22 23:30:02
Gold Price Latest – FOMC Minutes and Data Key to Short-Term Price Action
2022-11-22 12:00:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK PMI Reveals Fastest Drop in New Orders Since 2021
2022-11-23 10:30:46
British Pound Pauses as US Dollar Takes Stock of Fed Outlook. Will GBP/USD go Higher?
2022-11-23 04:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
More View More
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases

Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Data and FOMC minutes will set the tone for EUR/USD for the rest of the week.
  • EUR/USD continues to eye the longer-dated moving average.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Euro Breaking News: EUR on Offer Despite EZ PMI Upside Surprise

The latest Euro Area flash PMIs beat to the upside this morning but still remain entrenched in contractionary territory. The data suggests the Euro Area economy shrinking by around 0.2% in Q4, and while November’s figures were better-than-expected, a recession looks likely, ’though the latest data provide hope that the scale of the downturn may not be as severe as previously feared’ according to data provider S&P.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The rest of the day is dominated by US dollar data and the latest FOMC minutes and this will likely drive the pair heading into the holiday-shortened weekend. The latest durable goods data will show new orders placed with manufacturers for hard goods, while the Michigan Consumer Sentiment release will give an update on consumer attitudes and expectations. Later, the FOMC minutes will see the Fed give an updated look at the economy and how the central bank expects to tackle inflation.

image1.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

EUR/USD currently changes hands around 1.0315 in quiet trade ahead of the US session. Price action this week has been limited so far with Monday’s low print of 1.0223 being quickly bought back. Today’s high, currently1.0349, has broken a short-term series of lower highs, and if the pair close above 1.0308, Tuesday’s high, then further gains may be seen. Initial resistance sits at 1.0371 before the 200-day moving average comes into play at 1.0402. The pair have not closed this longer-dated ma since mid-June 2021.

A Comprehensive Guide to Using Moving Averages

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart November 23, 2022

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 8% 0%
Weekly 11% 0% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 43.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.28 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 9.84% lower than yesterday and 13.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.61% higher than yesterday and 2.41% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Durable Goods Orders: What are They and How Do They Affect Financial Markets?
Durable Goods Orders: What are They and How Do They Affect Financial Markets?
2022-11-23 12:00:00
GBP Breaking News: UK PMI Reveals Fastest Drop in New Orders Since 2021
GBP Breaking News: UK PMI Reveals Fastest Drop in New Orders Since 2021
2022-11-23 10:30:46
Euro Breaking News: EUR on Offer Despite EZ PMI Upside Surprise
Euro Breaking News: EUR on Offer Despite EZ PMI Upside Surprise
2022-11-23 09:19:30
New Zealand Dollar Whipped by Jumbo Rate Hike. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?
New Zealand Dollar Whipped by Jumbo Rate Hike. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?
2022-11-23 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed