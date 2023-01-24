 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues Upward Trajectory
2023-01-24 09:31:03
Japanese Yen Steadies on PMI Data and Markets Assess Risks. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Advances to the 100-Day MA; Breakout or Retracement Imminent?
2023-01-23 13:07:17
Crude Oil Holds Gains On Hopes For China Demand Rebound
2023-01-20 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2023-01-23 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Eyes New Heights Ahead of Crucial CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-01-24 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower
2023-01-24 10:38:18
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: Fresh Multi-Month High in Sight
2023-01-23 11:00:01
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Steadies on PMI Data and Markets Assess Risks. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-24 06:00:00
US Dollar Slips as Markets Weigh Fed Perspectives in Thin Trade. Lower USD?
2023-01-23 06:00:00
More View More
Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues Upward Trajectory

Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues Upward Trajectory

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Eurozone PMI Key Points:

  • Flash Eurozone Composite Output Index at 50.2 (Dec: 49.3). 7-month high.
  • Flash Eurozone Services PMI Activity Index at 50.7 (Nov: 49.8). 6-month high.
  • Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (3) at 48.8 (Dec: 47.8). 5-month high.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get The Latest Euro Forecast for Q1 2023
Get My Guide

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index is back above the 50 no-change level as it recorded an improvement for a third successive month. The data signaled the slowest decline since last July when activity levels first started shrinking. The decrease has now softened in each of the past two survey periods. Eurozone Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 50.7 in January, its first rise since last July. Manufacturing PMI also improved registering the smallest drop in factory production since June last year.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Growth was driven by technology (both IT services and equipment), as well as healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, though industrial services also rebounded into growth territory. The return of growth output in the zone comes as optimism continues to improve as well with January recording the largest monthly increase in PMI business expectations since June 2020.

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Some encouraging news regarding near-term prospects was also provided by the survey data on order books. Although new orders fell for a seventh straight month, the decline was the smallest recorded over this period. Average goods prices increased at a steeper rate than December, however this could be attributed to companies’ efforts to rebuild margins in the face of high energy and raw material costs as well as growing salaries and wages.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The Euro Area showed resilience toward the end of 2022 with a host of positive data releases which so far seem to have spilled over into 2023. Earlier this morning we had GfK Consumer Confidence data from Germany which showed signs of further improvement despite missing estimates. ECB President Christine Lagarde spoke late yesterday reaffirming her belief for more rate hikes to reach the 2% inflation target. The hawkish rhetoric from ECB policymakers continues to underpin the Euro as optimism over the avoidance of a recession grows. I do think we will see some sort of recession, even a shallow one which may be confined to the smaller countries within the zone.

Market reaction

EUR/USD 1H Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

The Initial reaction to the data saw EURUSD spike 25 pips higher before pushing down. On the daily timeframe we remain within the rising wedge pattern with the top of the wedge pattern resting around the 1.1000 area. The daily timeframe is beginning to show signs of a potential golden cross which could lead to a further push higher toward 1.10 with the RSI likely to have entered overbought territory by then.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BEARISH

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows that retail traders are currently SHORT on EUR/USD with 61% of traders currently holding short positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are SHORT suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower
UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower
2023-01-24 10:38:18
Australian Dollar Eyes New Heights Ahead of Crucial CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Eyes New Heights Ahead of Crucial CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-01-24 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: Fresh Multi-Month High in Sight
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: Fresh Multi-Month High in Sight
2023-01-23 11:00:01
AUD/USD Forecast: Higher Australian Inflation Expectations Keep Aussie Bid
AUD/USD Forecast: Higher Australian Inflation Expectations Keep Aussie Bid
2023-01-23 08:30:46
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023