EUR/USD Trade Setup: Bullish Continuation Hinges on Resistance Breakout

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Price Setups
2024-05-23 08:30:35
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Sustains Losses but Nasdaq 100 Hits New High and Nikkei 225 Recovers
2024-05-23 12:30:41
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: S&P 500, Dow Jones 30, Gold
2024-05-22 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink, Support Breakdown Heralds More Weakness; XAU/USD Key Levels
2024-05-24 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Turns on Hawkish Fed, Stronger USD and Yields
2024-05-23 14:33:11
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Price Setups
2024-05-23 08:30:35
UK Inflation Proves Too Hot to Handle in April, Unravelling Rate Cut Bets
2024-05-22 07:39:32
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Faces Dilemma: Hiking Rates into Economic Weakness as Inflation Path Wavers
2024-05-24 07:58:37
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Outlook – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-23 18:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Trade Setup: Bullish Continuation Hinges on Resistance Breakout

EUR/USD Trade Setup: Bullish Continuation Hinges on Resistance Breakout

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

Most Read: Gold Prices Sink, Support Breakdown Heralds More Weakness; XAU/USD Key Levels

Since mid-April, EUR/USD has experienced a steady climb, reaching its highest point since late March earlier this month. Recently, however, the currency pair reversed course, dropping nearly 1% from its peak before stabilizing around the 1.0800 mark. From there, the exchange rate has begun to rebound, gradually approaching 1.0850 at the time of writing.

From a technical standpoint, EUR/USD appears biased to the upside, an assessment evidenced by higher highs and lows and the pair’s position above its 200-day and 50-day SMAs. To solidify this bullish outlook, a decisive move above 1.0865 is required - a confluence resistance zone where a key descending trendline intersects with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 decline.

If EUR/USD breaches the 1.0865 barrier decisively, especially with a volume surge surpassing previous session’s activity, breakout traders are likely to take notice, prompting them to join the move. This influx of traders betting on further gains could propel prices even higher, potentially igniting a rally towards 1.0980, March’s swing high. Although the progression may not be linear, the likelihood of this advance is elevated.

In the event of a bearish shift, initial support can be identified near 1.0810. Should prices fall below this floor, attention will turn to the 200-day simple moving average at 1.0785. It is essential for prices to stay above this technical zone; otherwise, the bullish theory would be invalidated. In such a scenario, it wouldn’t be surprising to see sellers launch an attack on 1.0725.

Want to know where the euro may be over the coming months? Explore all the insights available in our quarterly forecast. Request your complimentary guide today!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

image1.png

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Inflation Trade: Bearish Cable Setup Contingent Upon Softer UK CPI
GBP/USD Inflation Trade: Bearish Cable Setup Contingent Upon Softer UK CPI
2024-05-21 17:01:43
USD/JPY Trade Setup: Awaiting Support Breakdown to Validate Bearish Outlook
USD/JPY Trade Setup: Awaiting Support Breakdown to Validate Bearish Outlook
2024-05-17 16:00:00
Gold Looks Boxed In, Short-Term Negative Pressure is Growing
Gold Looks Boxed In, Short-Term Negative Pressure is Growing
2024-05-08 13:03:58
S&P 500 Trade Setup: Bearish Reversal in Play ahead of Confluence Resistance
S&P 500 Trade Setup: Bearish Reversal in Play ahead of Confluence Resistance
2024-04-30 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 24, 2024