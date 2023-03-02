 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
2023-03-02 19:30:00
Euro Area Core Inflation Prints Fresh Record High, EUR/USD Steady
2023-03-02 10:30:16
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Remain Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Upside Exposure
2023-03-01 06:00:00
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%
2023-03-02 06:00:00
Gold, Silver Technical Analysis: Precious Metals Rise as USD Retreats
2023-03-01 20:00:04
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
2023-03-02 19:30:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Brexit Deal
2023-03-02 08:15:27
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
USD/JPY Retains Bullish Outlook, Fundamentals Undermine the Japanese Yen
2023-03-01 18:25:00
More View More
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern

EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EUR/USD AND GBP/USD FORECAST:

  • EUR/USD pivots lower and resumes its decline after failing to break above a key technical resistance area
  • GBP/USD appears to close to validating a double top bearish pattern
  • The surge in U.S. Treasury yields is boosting volatility in the FX space, creating interesting trading setups
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Soars Lifted by Surging Yields, S&P 500 Falls Despite VIX's Slide

The surge in U.S. Treasury yields over the past several days has fueled volatility in the FX market, creating interesting trading set-ups in multiple currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY. This article will explore attractive price action configurations that traders should keep an eye on over the coming days and weeks.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After failing to clear resistance in the 1.0690/1.0700 area earlier this week, EUR/USD has resumed its descent, breaking down one support after another, with bearish pressure accelerating on Thursday. If sellers retain control of the market, the next technical floor to consider is located near 1.0565, followed by 1.0535. On further weakness, the focus shifts to January’s low printed at 1.0480.

On the flip side, if bulls regain the upper hand, which seems unlikely at this time given the U.S. dollar bullish momentum, initial resistance be found just above the psychological 1.0600 level. After that, the next region of interest lies at 1.0650/1.0660.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Related Reading: USD/JPY Retains Bullish Outlook, Fundamentals Undermine the Japanese Yen

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Over the past several weeks, GBP/USD has been carving out a double top formation, a bearish setup composed of two peaks of similar height, divided by an intermediate depression seen as the pattern’s support. If that floor is taken out, which in the case of GBP/USD is located at 1.1920, the double top would be validated, creating the technical conditions for a pullback towards 1.1840, followed by 1.1650, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September 2022/January 2023 advance.

On the other hand, if buyers defend the price zone of 1.1920 and spark a bullish comeback, initial resistance lies at 1.1990 and 1.2090 thereafter. Above that, the pattern’s two crests near 1.2150 will come into play.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Written by Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Soars Lifted by Surging Yields, S&P 500 Falls Despite VIX's Slide
US Dollar Soars Lifted by Surging Yields, S&P 500 Falls Despite VIX's Slide
2023-03-02 17:15:00
Australian Dollar Fails To Hold China-Data Gains, Looks to RBA
Australian Dollar Fails To Hold China-Data Gains, Looks to RBA
2023-03-02 11:59:59
Euro Area Core Inflation Prints Fresh Record High, EUR/USD Steady
Euro Area Core Inflation Prints Fresh Record High, EUR/USD Steady
2023-03-02 10:30:16
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Brexit Deal
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Brexit Deal
2023-03-02 08:15:27
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023