 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: No Let Up for Euro Post-NFP, What Fed Pivot?
2023-02-06 09:00:43
US Dollar Blazes Higher on Solid Data as Geopolitics Play Out. Where to for USD?
2023-02-06 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
2023-02-03 10:32:36
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump in the Face of Fed, ECB and BoE Hikes. Lower WTI?
2023-02-03 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is the Upward Pressure Fading?
2023-02-06 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Hits Fresh 3-Week High on Speculation of New BoJ Governor
2023-02-06 11:00:33
US Dollar Blazes Higher on Solid Data as Geopolitics Play Out. Where to for USD?
2023-02-06 04:30:00
More View More
EUR/USD Forecast: No Let Up for Euro Post-NFP, What Fed Pivot?

EUR/USD Forecast: No Let Up for Euro Post-NFP, What Fed Pivot?

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • U.S. dollar strength develops in early trading.
  • EZ retail sales and ECB’s Lagarde in focus today.
  • Markets bet on 5% Fed peak rate once more.
  • Weekly long wick candle could suggest more pressure on euro in the medium-term.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro really suffered at the hands of the USD last week post-Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) which showed a significant rise in jobs (517000) for January over the expected figure (188000) thus reinforcing the tight labor market in the U.S..

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Money markets have already pushed the 2023 Fed terminal rate up above 5% for the first time in many weeks (see table below), now underpinning what the Fed has been saying all this time? Leading up to the Fed’s interest rate decision last week, guidance from the majority of Fed officials have been rather hawkish with frequent reference to the 5% mark however, at the time markets had dismissed any such counsel leaving upbeat releases on data points open to large upward swings in the greenback.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The day ahead looks to be centered around the eurozone with retail sales data and yet another address from the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde. It is likely we will receive more aggressive talk from Lagarde citing higher core inflation and growth(GDP) forecasts within the region but it could be too early to impact a surging dollar.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Throughout the week, attention will be largely directed to Fed officials who are scheduled to speak throughout. Hawks will surely come out in force but it will be interesting to see how less aggressive individuals react to the recent data.

This Monday also involves a hint of risk-off sentiment stemming from U.S.-China tensions after the U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon so it will be important to monitor the situation closely as any further escalation could bolster the greenback.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

EUR/USD WEEKLY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The EUR/USD weekly chart above shows price action hovering around overbought territory as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Last week’s candle closed with a long upper wick that traditionally points to subsequent downside leaving support zones in danger of being breached.

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The shorter-term daily chart emphasizes the recent break below the 1.0800 psychological handle and today’s candle close could point to a near-term directional bias. A close below 1.0800 could find the euro slipping down towards 1.0700 and possibly testing the 50-day SMA as well (yellow).

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0900
  • 1.0800

Support levels:

  • 1.0766
  • 1.0736
  • 1.0700
  • 50-day SMA

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 51% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Hits Fresh 3-Week High on Speculation of New BoJ Governor
USD/JPY Hits Fresh 3-Week High on Speculation of New BoJ Governor
2023-02-06 11:00:33
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX
2023-02-06 10:50:00
Australian Dollar Tanks as US Dollar Roars Back to Life Ahead of RBA. Lower AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Tanks as US Dollar Roars Back to Life Ahead of RBA. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-02-06 01:30:00
Breaking News - US NFPs Surge to 517k vs 185k Expectations, Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.4%
Breaking News - US NFPs Surge to 517k vs 185k Expectations, Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.4%
2023-02-03 13:44:58
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023