 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?
2023-03-15 19:35:00
EUR/USD Supported by Hawkish ECB Rate Hike Chatter
2023-03-15 08:45:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink to 15-month Low on Rising Supply, Elevated Fear
2023-03-15 17:30:02
Crude Oil Price Slumps Post CPI As Volatility Lifts Ahead of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2023-03-15 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Mixed Reaction to SVB Collapse Speaks to Strong Fed Pivot Bets
2023-03-13 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle
2023-03-15 10:30:49
Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
2023-03-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
2023-03-15 14:19:03
US Dollar’s Fate in Fed’s Hands After Hot Inflation Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setups
2023-03-14 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY Rebounds as Investors Pile into Japanese Government Bonds
2023-03-14 14:47:13
More View More
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?

EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD OUTLOOK:

  • Euro plunges against the U.S. dollar amid strong demand for defensive currencies
  • The banking sector turmoil in the U.S. and Europe weighs on sentiment ahead of the ECB’s interest rate decision
  • While the European Central bank has signaled a 50 bp hike, market expectations have shifted in a dovish direction, with the probability of a 25 bp adjustment now higher
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: S&P 500 Dives as Banking Stress Triggers Market Tremors, Dollar Up on Haven Demand

EUR/USD (Euro – U.S. Dollar) plummeted on Wednesday on strong safe-haven flows, sinking more than 1% towards its lowest level in 2023, with risk assets coming under intense downward pressure as the U.S. banking turmoil spread to Europe, worsening Credit Suisse’s already fragile position, and igniting a $60 billion rout in the entire space.

For context, Credit Suisse’s shares cratered while its credit default swaps soared to distressed levels after the institution’s biggest backer (Saudi National Bank) said that it will absolutely not provide additional cash injections, raising the likelihood of a collapse.

The banking sector stress in the U.S. and now Europe may prompt central banks to backtrack on their hawkish message and embrace a more cautious approach to avoid escalating systemic risks, as a full-blown crisis will be a lot harder to fix than inflation. This means doves may prevail for now.

We will know how concerned policymakers are about the current situation when the ECB announces its policy decision tomorrow. Although the central bank has signaled that it would raise rates by half a point, expectations have shifted in a more dovish direction, with traders now betting on a 25 bp hike.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 56% -44% -1%
Weekly -1% -15% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

With European lenders starting to convulse, the ECB may refrain from rocking the boat too much and opt for a more moderate interest rate increase to buy time to assess the state of the financial system and its vulnerabilities in light of recent developments.

A dovish hike by the ECB is likely to be neutral to bearish for the euro, but the bulk of the reaction will depend on forward-guidance and any general commentary on plans regarding the introduction of new liquidity facilities to shore up banks if needed at some point. In any case, global sentiment may be more relevant in setting the trading tone in the very near term.

Focusing on technical analysis, EUR/USD plunged on Wednesday but was unable to break below support at ~1.0525, with the pair bouncing off that floor modestly. If prices are ultimately repelled from those levels and bulls regain the upper hand, we could see a move towards 1.0620, followed by 1.0700.

Conversely, if sellers retake decisive control of the market and manage to drive the exchange rate below 1.0525 on daily closing prices, the focus shifts to 1.0460, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September 2022/February 2023 rally. Below this region, the next floor rests at 1.0355.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
2023-03-15 14:19:03
EUR/USD Supported by Hawkish ECB Rate Hike Chatter
EUR/USD Supported by Hawkish ECB Rate Hike Chatter
2023-03-15 08:45:15
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Being Carried by Chinese Data
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Being Carried by Chinese Data
2023-03-15 07:28:06
US Dollar’s Fate in Fed’s Hands After Hot Inflation Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setups
US Dollar’s Fate in Fed’s Hands After Hot Inflation Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setups
2023-03-14 20:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023