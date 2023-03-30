 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Confronts Trendline Resistance, Threatens Breakout After Hot German CPI
2023-03-30 15:30:00
EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus
2023-03-29 09:37:26
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Soft Fed Energy Report, Eyes on US Jobless Claims Next
2023-03-30 05:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Faces Technical Headwinds
2023-03-29 08:00:03
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold Prices Stick To Uptrend As Market Mulls US Rate Path
2023-03-30 10:00:13
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles as Risk-on Sentiment Returns
2023-03-29 15:40:43
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Grinds Higher as US Data Releases Near
2023-03-30 08:35:12
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-03-29 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Slips as US Dollar Recovers Along with Risk Assets. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-30 00:30:00
USD/JPY Moves Higher as the Japanese Yen Sheds its Risk Premium
2023-03-29 11:00:00
Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EUR/USD OUTLOOK:

  • EUR/USD rallies after German inflation numbers surprise to the upside
  • Broad-based U.S. dollar weakness and risk-on sentiment also boost the euro
  • This article looks at key technical levels to keep an eye on in the near term
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: USD/CAD at Risk of Breakdown as Oil Gains, Canadian Dollar Outlook Bullish for Now

EUR/USD rallied on Thursday, boosted by risk-on sentiment, broad-based U.S. dollar weakness and hotter-than-expected inflation data in Germany. Before noon in New York, the pair was up about 0.6% and trading slightly above the psychological 1.0900 level, threatening to recapture this month's high and on the verge of overtaking a pivotal trendline resistance.

German bond yields moved sharply higher after March CPI surprised to the upside, clocking in at 0.8% m-o-m and 7.4% y-o-y, one-tenth of a percent above consensus estimates in both cases. Sticky price pressures in the region's largest economy may give the ECB more ammunition to continue tightening policy forcefully, paving the way for the terminal rate to adjust upwards.

With the European Central Bank expected to raise borrowing costs a few more times in the coming months, in a period when the FOMC is likely to remain on hold given the recent turmoil in the US banking sector, there is scope for the euro to strengthen further against the U.S. dollar. However, monetary policy divergence will provide moderate support for the common currency. There are other variables at play.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -22% 21% 3%
Weekly 0% 3% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After this week's climb, EUR/USD is currently facing a pivotal hurdle at 1.0930: a descending trendline in play since May 2021 that has acted as resistance multiple times over its lifespan. Price reaction at this technical juncture will be key, with a topside breakout setting the stage for a retest of the 2023 highs at 1.1033. On further strength, the focus shifts to the psychological 1.1200 handle.

On the flip side, if sellers manage to regain control of the market and trigger a bearish reversal from current levels, initial support rests at 1.0730, near the 50-day simple moving average as shown in the chart included in this article. Below this area, the next floor of interest, which lies around 1.0620, corresponds to a short-term rising trendline extended of the September 2022 lows.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

EURUSD_euro_forex_resistance

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

