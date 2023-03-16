 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Delivers 50bps Hike Despite Banking Sector Woes, EURUSD Indecisive
2023-03-16 13:44:38
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?
2023-03-15 19:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: WTI Sell-off Pauses as the SNB Calms Banking Concerns
2023-03-16 10:53:46
Crude Oil Prices Sink to 15-month Low on Rising Supply, Elevated Fear
2023-03-15 17:30:02
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle
2023-03-15 10:30:49
Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
2023-03-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
2023-03-15 14:19:03
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
More View More
Breaking news

ECB hikes by 50 basis points - stands ready to provide liquidity if necessary

ECB Delivers 50bps Hike Despite Banking Sector Woes, EURUSD Indecisive

ECB Delivers 50bps Hike Despite Banking Sector Woes, EURUSD Indecisive

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

ECB RATE DECISION KEY POINTS:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 50bps in line with expectations. The ECB reportedly told Ministers ahead of the meeting that some EU banks could be vulnerable. The Central Bank stated that the increasing uncertainty highlights the importance of a data-driven approach to monetary policy moving forward.

image1.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The ECB staff macroeconomic projections were done before the recent emergence of financial market tensions. The staff project growth to accelerate to 1.6% in both 2024 and 2025 due to a strong labor market, improving confidence and a recovery in real incomes. Inflation is expected to average 4.6% in 2023 about half of the current inflation rate which is an increase from the December projections. Inflation is expected to remain too high for too long according to the Central Bank.

The ECB confirmed that the policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the Euro area financial system if needed while confirming they are keeping a close eye on ongoing developments in the financial sector. The Central Bank has however refrained from signaling future rate moves in a statement. Market participants are pricing in a potential 15bps of hikes by July in the immediate aftermath of the decision.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

The APP portfolio is declining at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem does not reinvest all of the principal payments from maturing securities. The decline will amount to €15 billion per month on average until the end of June 2023 and its subsequent pace will be determined over time. As concerns the PEPP, the Governing Council intends to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the programme until at least the end of 2024.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rate hike path for the European Central Bank (ECB) has been made all the more murkier moving forward along with its Central Bank peers. The recent banking sector woes and in particular the Credit Suisse story have upended market expectations and seen the probability for rate cuts in 2023 gain traction. Inflation remains persistent though and such pricing may be misplaced as the ECB still has a fight on its hands in this regard. Any rate hikes moving forward will only be a possibility if the ECB is confident that it will not come at the cost of the financial sector. Following today's hike however it appears that price stability may trump financial stability concerns for the Central Bank.

Hopefully the ECB press conference, Macroeconomic projections expected in the next hour, as well as comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde at 15:15 GMT today may provide more clarity as to how the ECB sees the rate and inflation path moving forward. EURUSD may have to wait till next week’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision to give us a more medium-term outlook, especially heading into Q2 2023.

MARKET REACTION

EURUSD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

EURUSD initial reaction saw a 40 pip drop before trading flat ahead of the press conference, highlighting the indecisive nature of the pair at the moment. The bigger picture for EURUSD following yesterday’s drop still sees the pair finding strong support at the 1.05 handle. Yesterday did see the daily candle close as a bearish engulfing candlestick yet we have failed to see any kind of follow through as the 100-day MA resting at 1.0560 providing support.

The 1.05-1.08 range remains in play moving forward and without a further catalyst we could remain stuck within these price levels for the foreseeable future.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye on:

Resistance Levels

-1.0670

-1.0740

-1.0800

Support Levels

-1.0560 (100-day MA)

-1.0500

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Edges North after Solid Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Edges North after Solid Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-03-16 01:00:00
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?
2023-03-15 19:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023