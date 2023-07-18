AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Minutes Unable to Prevent Thinning Aussie Dollar

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Ekes Out Gains as the US Dollar Reins in the Bears for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-07-18 05:00:00
EUR/USD Holding Firm Above 1.1200, EUR/GBP Toys With 20-Day Moving Average
2023-07-17 11:00:40
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rolls Over on China Growth Woes and Libya Re-open. Lower WTI?
2023-07-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-17 23:00:00
Gold Recovery Runs Out of Fuel Ahead of US Retail Sales. What Now for XAU/USD?
2023-07-17 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Ahead of UK CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-07-18 03:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Rally May Stall Ahead of UK Inflation Data
2023-07-17 12:30:14
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Finds Traction While China GDP Misses Estimates. Where to for USD?
2023-07-17 06:00:00
USD/JPY Edges Up After Bruising Week, Japanese Yields Rise
2023-07-14 12:00:36
More View More
AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Minutes Unable to Prevent Thinning Aussie Dollar

AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Minutes Unable to Prevent Thinning Aussie Dollar

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • RBA Minutes slightly hawkish yet AUD extends selloff.
  • US retail sales under the spotlight later today.
  • Long wick could lead to further AUD weakness.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar stays depressed after Chinese GDP data yesterday but managed to claw back some lost gains immediately after the RBA Minutes were released. The prior Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate announcement resulted in a rate pause to review both local and external factors impacting the economy before reassessing the path forward. The Minutes revealed the decision was not unanimous with many in favor of a 25bps hike; however, the door was left open for future monetary policy tightening. Money markets currently expect another 25bps hike by year end and while the RBA Minutes did not change the markets views, emphasis will remain on the tight labor market and inflationary pressures.

There has been a steady long-term decline by the Aussie dollar against the greenback since February and fears of a slowing Chinese economy has been a key contributor barring US factors. I believe any positivity from China in terms of fiscal and monetary stimulus could have a greater impact on AUD upside than the already priced in China slowdown.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Later today, US retail sales data will dominate headlines (see economic calendar below) and is projected to push higher in June. Industrial production follows a similar estimation and may support the US dollar should actual data fall in line.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action has been on the backfoot ever since the rejection at trendline resistance (black) last week with bears now looking to pierce below the 0.6800 psychological handle once more. That being said, both short and long-term momentum remains in favor of bulls due to price action trading above the 50 and 200-day moving averages respectively.

Currently, today’s daily candle presents with a long upper wick and should it close in this fashion, it could be a technical indication to further downside to come for AUD/USD.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6900
  • 0.6856/ Trendline resistance

Key support levels:

  • 0.6800
  • 0.6772

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on AUD/USD, with 52% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Ahead of UK CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Action
British Pound Ahead of UK CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-07-18 03:30:00
USD/CNH, Copper Outlook: Worrisome Chinese Data Takes Hold
USD/CNH, Copper Outlook: Worrisome Chinese Data Takes Hold
2023-07-17 15:10:35
UK CPI Preview – Will Rapid Price Growth Finally Abate?​​​
UK CPI Preview – Will Rapid Price Growth Finally Abate?​​​
2023-07-17 14:00:46
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Rally May Stall Ahead of UK Inflation Data
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Rally May Stall Ahead of UK Inflation Data
2023-07-17 12:30:14
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023