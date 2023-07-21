AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Dwindling Ahead of FOMC

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

Australian inflation projected lower may exacerbate AUD weakness.

FOMC forward guidance crucial.

Double top could lead to a 0.6700 retest.

Recommended by Warren Venketas Get Your Free AUD Forecast Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar looks to end the week over 1% weaker against the US dollar as markets prepare for next weeks Federal Reserve interest rate decision. US Treasury yields have ticked higher since yesterday’s initial jobless claims data missed estimates thus reiterating the strong labor market in the US. If we look at the implied Fed funds futures below, money markets are almost certainly pricing in a 25bps rate hike next week. What will be of interest to traders is the forward guidance provided and whether or not there is a change from the prior meeting and economic data leading up to the announcement.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team Subscribe to Newsletter

FED INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

Source: Refinitiv

With no data scheduled for today, attention shifts to next weeks data that include significant releases outside of the FOMC including consumer confidence, durable goods orders, US GDP, core PCE (the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation) and Michigan consumer sentiment (see economic calendar below).

From an Australian perspective, inflation is expected to fall once again after peaking at 7.8% in Q4 of 2022 which could weigh negatively on the Aussie dollar. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to continue with roughly 44bps of additional rate hikes into early 2024 but there is chance of a dovish repricing should inflation figures reveal a sharp drop.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Introduction to Technical Analysis Candlestick Patterns Recommended by Warren Venketas Start Course

Daily AUD/USD price action reveals a double top formation (blue) on the daily chart above that is still quite far away from neckline support around the 0.6600 psychological handle. The first port of call for bears will be the 50-day (yellow) and 200-day (blue) moving averages respectively. Yesterday’s long upper wick could supplement this downside bias with a confirmation candle close below 0.6700 likely initiating a significant move lower towards the neckline region.

Key resistance levels:

0.6800

0.6772

Key support levels:

200-day MA

0.6700

50-day MA

0.6620

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on AUD/USD, with 59% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas