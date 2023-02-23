AUD Price Forecast: Aussie at Key Inflection Point Post-FOMC

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Further Losses Below the 1.0665 Level
2023-02-22 10:30:14
Euro Steadied the Ship Ahead of CPI as Treasury Yields Leap. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-02-22 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50.
2023-02-21 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Action Setup: Deciphering the Trend
2023-02-23 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Path of Least Resistance May Be Lower on Real Yields Woes
2023-02-22 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Latest: UK Data Empowers Sterling, FOMC Minutes Near
2023-02-22 12:00:43
GBP/USD Rallies as UK PMI Points to a Solid Recovery
2023-02-21 10:00:52
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Depreciation Pauses as Clouds Linger. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-02-23 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Probes 135 as BOJ Implements YCC
2023-02-22 09:06:52
More View More
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie at Key Inflection Point Post-FOMC

AUD Price Forecast: Aussie at Key Inflection Point Post-FOMC

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Better than expected capital expenditure indicates positivity in building, plant machinery and private capital sectors.
  • U.S. GDP in focus later today.
  • AUD/USD seeking falling wedge breakout.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar has clawed back some lost gains after yesterday’s U.S. dollar surge post-FOMC minutes. An almost expected hawkish slant to the minutes ensued with no mention of disinflation adding to a sustained tight monetary policy environment. Furthermore, some FOMC members opted for a 50bps interest rate hike which has seen an uptick in money market pricing for the March meeting (+/- 30bps at present).

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Australian capital expenditure data beat estimates across the board (reaching its highest level since Q4 2021) showing optimism in these sectors and the increase in capital inflows has driven up the demand for the AUD this morning. Looking ahead, markets will be focused on US GDP as well as the accompanying labor market data in the form of jobless claims. US GDP is expected to come in marginally weaker than the previous read while we look to roundoff the trading day with the Fed’s Bostic for further guidance.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action extends its move withing the falling wedge chart pattern (black) that traditionally points to an upside breakout. The 0.6800 psychological support handle has been defended by bulls in conjunction with the 200-day SMA (blue) but a daily candle close below this key inflection point could invalidate the falling wedge. From a bullish perspective, a breach above wedge resistance/50-day SMA/0.6900 could then see a follow through towards subsequent resistance zones.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.7000
  • 0.6916
  • 0.6900/Wedge resistance/50-day SMA

Key support levels:

  • 0.6800/Wedge support/200-day SMA
  • 0.6700

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 64% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term bearish disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Rallies as Fed Minutes Point to More Hikes amid Upside Inflation Risks
US Dollar Rallies as Fed Minutes Point to More Hikes amid Upside Inflation Risks
2023-02-22 20:10:00
GBP/USD Latest: UK Data Empowers Sterling, FOMC Minutes Near
GBP/USD Latest: UK Data Empowers Sterling, FOMC Minutes Near
2023-02-22 12:00:43
EUR/USD Susceptible to Further Losses Below the 1.0665 Level
EUR/USD Susceptible to Further Losses Below the 1.0665 Level
2023-02-22 10:30:14
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Probes 135 as BOJ Implements YCC
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Probes 135 as BOJ Implements YCC
2023-02-22 09:06:52
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023