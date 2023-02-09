AUD/NZD Forecast: Rising Wedge Breakout Looms for Aussie Kiwi

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
EURUSD Shifts from Reversal to Range, Market Interest Growing While SPX Ebbs
2023-02-08 21:00:35
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Tumbles with the Fed Fuelling the Rate Hike Heat. Will Wall Street Recover?
2023-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies as Fed Chair Powell Sticks to Post FOMC Rhetoric
2023-02-08 12:00:29
Gold Price Hangs Tough as US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-08 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors
2023-02-08 08:58:47
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Winds Up Without a Clear Catalyst, Dollar Needs a Stronger Shove
2023-02-09 01:00:21
More View More
AUD/NZD Forecast: Rising Wedge Breakout Looms for Aussie Kiwi

AUD/NZD Forecast: Rising Wedge Breakout Looms for Aussie Kiwi

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/NZD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Australian economic data in favor of RBA statement could push AUD higher.
  • Can the 200-day MA hold?
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN/NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

AUD/NZD bulls have enjoyed some upside support since mid-December as the U.S. exhibited disinflation giving risk on assets like the AUD and NZD more favor. The AUD garnered more backing with its close ties to China by way of commodity exports due to lesser COVID restrictions and a fiscal backing by the Chinese government to promote growth. More recently, the RBA expressed concern over sticky inflation within the Australian economy leading to hawkish remarks inciting the need for additional interest rate hikes to come.

With not much in the way of high impact New Zealand data (see economic calendar below), the focus will be on Australian centric information as well as U.S. releases that could alter global risk sentiment.

AUD/NZD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

AUD/NZD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/NZD price action shows the pair trading within a rising wedge chart formation (black). Traditionally, the rising wedge appears via a preceding downtrend but not in the case above. Price is currently crammed in between two key areas and could breakout in either direction. A candle close below or above these regions will likely trigger a larger move. From a bullish perspective, a close above the 200-day SMA (blue) coinciding with the 1.1000 psychological handle may extend the move towards the recent swing high at 1.1045. While bears will be eyeing a wedge break lower coinciding with swing support at 1.0940 exposing 1.0879.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.7063
  • 0.7000

Key support levels:

  • 0.6916
  • 0.6900

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes a Bullish Breakout
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes a Bullish Breakout
2023-02-08 08:40:05
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Firms Against the Dollar as EM Currencies Gain
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Firms Against the Dollar as EM Currencies Gain
2023-01-11 22:30:00
Short GBP/USD as Dollar Repricing Risk Remains, GBP Vulnerable
Short GBP/USD as Dollar Repricing Risk Remains, GBP Vulnerable
2023-01-05 19:32:38
USD/CAD Grapples with Support as Bearish Momentum Gains
USD/CAD Grapples with Support as Bearish Momentum Gains
2023-01-04 20:00:30
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023