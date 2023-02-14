 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update: EUR/USD Holds Early Gains After EU GDP Release, US CPI Looms
2023-02-14 10:30:33
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI
2023-02-14 08:58:35
US Crude Oil and USDCAD Push Synched Range Swings Ahead of US CPI
2023-02-13 21:00:04
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, US CPI
2023-02-12 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turn to US CPI Report, Will Softer Inflation Rekindle XAU/USD?
2023-02-14 04:30:00
EUR/USD, Gold & Nasdaq 100 Setups Ahead of US Inflation Data. What to Expect?
2023-02-13 19:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: GBP/USD Bounces as UK Unemployment Rate Holds Firm
2023-02-14 07:33:16
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
More View More
Euro Update: EUR/USD Holds Early Gains After EU GDP Release, US CPI Looms

Euro Update: EUR/USD Holds Early Gains After EU GDP Release, US CPI Looms

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Euro Area growth estimates are in line with forecasts.
  • US CPI is the next macro driver of note.
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Bond Yields Rally Further Ahead of a Major US Inflation Report

In the fourth quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.1% in the Euro Area and remained stable in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2022, GDP grew by 0.3% in both the Euro Area and the EU, according to the official release published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

image1.png

Eurostat GDP Release

For all market-moving events and economic data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

The European Commission’s Winter Economic Forecast, released yesterday, said that the EU economy is set to avoid recession but ‘headwinds persist’. The Winter interim Forecast's projected growth for 2023 of 0.8% in the EU and 0.9% in the euro area is respectively 0.5% and 0.6% higher than in the Autumn Forecast. In further positive news, the inflation forecast was revised lower. Headline inflation is forecast to fall from 9.2% in 2022 to 6.4% in 2023 and to 2.8% in 2024 in the EU. In the euro area, it is projected to decelerate from 8.4% in 2022 to 5.6% in 2023 and to 2.5% in 2024.

European Commission Winter 2023 Economic Forecast

The Euro kept its earlier gains against a marginally weaker US dollar with EUR/USD changing hands around 1.0760. The latest US inflation report, scheduled to be released at 13:30 GMT, will be the next driver of price action across a swathe of markets and may shed some more light on the path of US rates in the months ahead. Both annualized core and headline inflation are set to ease but any deviation from current market expectations will likely prompt a bout of volatility.

image2.png

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – February 14, 2023

image3.png

Charts via TradingView

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -23% 21% -4%
Weekly -19% 17% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Cut Longs, Increase Shorts

Retail trader data show 48.99% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 15.70% lower than yesterday and 16.54% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.56% higher than yesterday and 10.71% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking News: GBP/USD Bounces as UK Unemployment Rate Holds Firm
Breaking News: GBP/USD Bounces as UK Unemployment Rate Holds Firm
2023-02-14 07:33:16
US Dollar Subdued as US Inflation Expectations Little Changed, CPI Data Ahead
US Dollar Subdued as US Inflation Expectations Little Changed, CPI Data Ahead
2023-02-13 16:50:23
Earthquake Death Toll Tops 36,000 - Outrage Adds Pressure to USD/TRY
Earthquake Death Toll Tops 36,000 - Outrage Adds Pressure to USD/TRY
2023-02-13 15:12:15
EUR/USD Remains Vulnerable Ahead of Key Data Releases
EUR/USD Remains Vulnerable Ahead of Key Data Releases
2023-02-13 11:00:26
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023