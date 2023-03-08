 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: Euro Area Growth Flatlines, EUR/USD Dancing to Powell’s Tune
2023-03-08 10:32:13
US Dollar Price Setup After Powell: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-03-08 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand Projection Fueled by Chinese Growth Outlook
2023-03-07 08:54:53
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge on Powell Testimony. Is a Larger Fed Rate Hike Next?
2023-03-08 00:00:01
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1800 Back in Focus as Price Consolidates Following Selloff
2023-03-08 12:00:02
Precious Metals Lose Shine After Powell; What’s Next for Gold and Silver?
2023-03-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Fading Risk Sentiment Knocks Back Sterling
2023-03-08 08:55:35
US Dollar Price Setup After Powell: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-03-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Setup After Powell: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-03-08 03:00:00
New Bank of Japan Governor Likely Stuck with Kuroda’s Path
2023-03-07 06:30:00
More View More
Euro Latest: Euro Area Growth Flatlines, EUR/USD Dancing to Powell’s Tune

Euro Latest: Euro Area Growth Flatlines, EUR/USD Dancing to Powell’s Tune

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Q4 q/q growth flatlines, y/y misses expectations.
  • Fed chair Powell’s hawkish testimony hammers EUR/USD.
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Rallies as Powell Issues Hawkish Pledge, Signals Higher Peak Rates

Euro Area q/q growth flatlined in the last three months of 2022, in line with market expectations, while y/y growth rose by 1.8%, a fraction under market forecasts, according to the Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Greece (+1.4%) recorded the highest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Malta (+1.2%) and Cyprus (+1.1%). The highest decreases were observed in Poland (-2.4%), Estonia (-1.6%) and Finland (-0.6%). The Euro Area recorded growth of 0.3% in the third quarter.

image1.png

For all market-moving events and economic data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

German data released earlier today showed retail sales weakening by more than expected while industrial production picked up sharply, beating forecasts easily.

image2.png

EUR/USD is little changed post-GDP data and remains at, or very close to, lows last seen at the start of January. A further re-pricing of US interest rate expectations, fueled by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish testimony to the Senate yesterday, powered the greenback higher against a range of currencies and hit risk sentiment hard. US 2-year bond yields touched a fresh 15-year high of 5.04%, while markets are now pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike at this month’s FOMC policy meeting.

EUR/USD broke out of the bearish flag formation we have following recently and currently trades just below 1.0550. Big figure support at 1.0500 is likely to hold any further sell-off in the short term although if Friday’s US Jobs Report is stronger-than-expected, this level will come under heavy pressure. Below here, 1.0460 comes into play.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – March 8, 2023

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 40% -32% 1%
Weekly 43% -28% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Big Shift in Retail Positioning – Traders Ramp Up Long Positions

Retail trader data show 64.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.84 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 44.15% higher than yesterday and 22.52% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 41.19% lower than yesterday and 21.20% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Fading Risk Sentiment Knocks Back Sterling
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Fading Risk Sentiment Knocks Back Sterling
2023-03-08 08:55:35
USD/CAD Breaks Range Top at 1.3700 as Dollar Advances and Oil Retreats
USD/CAD Breaks Range Top at 1.3700 as Dollar Advances and Oil Retreats
2023-03-07 17:33:26
US Dollar Rallies as Powell Issues Hawkish Pledge, Signals Higher Peak Rates
US Dollar Rallies as Powell Issues Hawkish Pledge, Signals Higher Peak Rates
2023-03-07 15:45:00
Euro Update: EUR/USD Remains Supported Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
Euro Update: EUR/USD Remains Supported Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2023-03-07 13:00:07
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023