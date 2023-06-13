 Skip to Content
News
Euro (EUR) Market Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Poised Ahead of Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 07:59:40
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bulls Eye Retest of 100-Day MA Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-06-12 10:30:40
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Mar 19 when Oil - US Crude traded near 66.57.
2023-06-13 04:23:33
Oil Continues its Post-OPEC+ Slide, Multi-Week Lows in Sight
2023-06-12 13:30:19
News
Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
2023-06-13 02:10:00
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
News
Gold Price Flirts with Support as US CPI Shapes Views Ahead of the Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 05:01:00
Gold Prices on Shaky Ground ahead of US Inflation Data and Key Fed Decision
2023-06-12 15:15:00
News
GBP Breaking News: Searing UK Jobs Report Lifts Pound
2023-06-13 06:38:55
GBP/USD Up, Below Recent Highs As Markets Look To Fed
2023-06-12 12:00:10
News
US Dollar Bid Ahead of Inflation Data, USD/JPY Coils Inside Symmetrical Triangle
2023-06-12 18:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • US inflation, FOMC, and ECB rate decisions are all near.
  • The UK jobs market remains robust, underpinning Sterling.
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The next two days will see both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) announce their latest monetary policy decisions with markets fully expecting the Fed to pause its fourteen-month hiking cycle, while the ECB will hike rates by a further 25 basis points. Both these outcomes are fully expected and priced into the market, however post-decision commentary from both central banks will be key. Ahead of these two policy decisions, later today the May US inflation report is released with forecasters expecting price pressures in the US to ease, but not at a particularly quick rate. A miss of expectations, either way, today could give the US dollar a shot of volatility ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC decision.

image1.pngimage2.png

For all market-moving events and economic data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

EUR/USD is testing a prior level of resistance just under 1.0800 ahead of today’s inflation report and today made a fresh two-week high. The pair will likely remain trapped in a small range ahead of US CPI, unless there is a large deviation from expectations, before settling into a holding pattern ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC decision.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – June 13, 2023

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 6% -1%
Weekly -19% 17% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Trading Sentiment is Mixed

Retail trader data shows 59.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.49 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 6.98% higher than yesterday and 8.88% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.14% lower than yesterday and 6.55% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

The British Pound is pushing higher again today after the latest UK jobs report showed the unemployment rate moving back to 3.8%, while UK wages rose by a robust 7.2%. These figures, while good for the UK economy, will give the Bank of England further cause for concern in its fight against inflation and will embolden BoE hawks further to keep hiking the UK Bank Rate.

GBP Breaking News: Searing UK Jobs Report Lifts the Pound

EUR/GBP has moved consistently lower over the six weeks as traders price in a higher UK terminal rate. This, expected, widening of the EU/UK interest rate differential has seen EUR/GBP print a multi-month low this week around 0.8540 and this move lower may continue in the coming weeks with 0.8500 the next level of support. A larger sell-off could see 0.8340 as the end target.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart – June 13, 2023

image4.png

What is your view on EUR/USD and EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

