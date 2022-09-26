 Skip to content
Euro (EUR) Forecast – EUR/USD Slumps to a Fresh 20-Year Low, Ifo Warns of a Recession
2022-09-26 09:19:06
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Muted Post Hawkish Fed Verdict but Still a Falling Knife
2022-09-22 17:30:00
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Dow On Edge of Bear Market, Recession Fears Rise, GBPUSD Tips Financial Stability Fears
2022-09-24 20:30:09
Would a Louder Recession Signal Push the Dow Over the Ledge, Reverse the Dollar?
2022-09-23 02:00:16
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is Trend Reversal Afoot in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?
2022-09-23 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Make Any Headway, Further Downside Beckons
2022-09-23 07:52:00
GBP Breaking News: Pound Slammed in Asian Session, Markets Look to BoE to Restore Creditability
2022-09-26 08:00:35
British Pound Plummets as US Dollar Roars in Risk-Off Rout. Where to Next for GBP/USD?
2022-09-26 05:00:00
British Pound Plummets as US Dollar Roars in Risk-Off Rout. Where to Next for GBP/USD?
2022-09-26 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Intervention Might be Tested. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-09-26 02:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Euro rattled as German Ifo data falls further.
  • Far-right set to rule in Italy.
  • EUR/USD hits a fresh two-decade low on renewed USD strength.

Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The German Ifo institute is the latest body to warn that the country is likely to enter a recession in the coming quarters with companies showing a strong degree of pessimism for the coming months, according to their latest report. Today’s data missed both expectations and the prior month’s numbers. The Ifo report is the first of many German releases this week that will give a much clearer picture of the state of the German economy.

image1.png

Euro (EUR) Forecast – EUR/USD Bearish Trend Remains in Complete Control

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party is set to rule the country after winning the election over the weekend. According to the latest figures from the BBC, Ms. Meloni’s right-wing alliance with the far-right parties League and Forza Italia have enough votes to control both the Senate and the Chambers of Deputies.

image2.png

Italian government bond yields edged higher with the 10-year offered at 4.465%, a handful of basis points away from its highest level in nine years.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The Euro hit its lowest level against the US dollar in over 20 years earlier in the session, driven mainly by US dollar strength. While the greenback is dictating market moves across the board, the Euro as a currency remains weak and looks likely to fall further. Any pullbacks are expected to be short-lived and today’s low print of 0.9550 will likely be re-rested soon.

EUR/USD Monthly Price Chart September 26, 2022

image3.png

Retail trader data show 74.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.85 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 11.27% lower than yesterday and 5.60% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.10% higher than yesterday and 37.08% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 23% -2%
Weekly 2% -33% -11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

