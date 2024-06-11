 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Continues to Stumble as Periphery Bond Yields Come into Focus
2024-06-11 14:02:32
Euro, CAC 40 Sink on French Snap Election Call; EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-06-10 07:52:27
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress
2024-06-11 12:00:33
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near
2024-06-11 16:30:35
Gold and Silver Struggling to Push Higher, UST 2Yr Yields Remain Elevated
2024-06-10 14:03:44
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows to 5.9% - Complicating BoE Rate Outlook
2024-06-11 08:00:46
Sterling Outlook: UK Jobs, Growth Data Considered in a Busy US-Focused Week
2024-06-10 10:21:44
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?
2024-06-11 09:55:16
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
More View More
Euro Continues to Stumble as Periphery Bond Yields Come into Focus

Euro Continues to Stumble as Periphery Bond Yields Come into Focus

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Euro (EUR/USD, EUR/GBP) Analysis

Euro Sell-off Continues as Periphery Bond Premium Spikes Higher

The Euro continued to sell-off after Emmanuel Macron’s dissolved parliament and called for a snap election after his party’s dismal showing in European elections. The high stakes wager centers around the belief that voters will side with President Macron’s party when it really matters, as the European elections have a history of being a ‘protest vote’ to express dissatisfaction with the status quo but ultimately voters have backed away from populist parties when electing lawmakers.

However, the first round of elections takes place as soon as the 30th of June with a wave of populist parties sweeping across Europe, most recently seen in Italian politics and now, seemingly making a reappearance in France.

The chart below shows the rise in risk premium for French Government bonds (representative of a higher perceived risk of holding French bonds) over safer German bonds of the same duration. When riskier bonds in the euro zone start to sell-off, investors may recall the European debt crises of 2011 when periphery bonds sold-off massively and the euro followed suit. The chart below shows the recent spike higher in French-German yields while EUR/USD continues its sell-off which, to be fair, originated on Friday after a massive upward surprise in US NFP data.

EUR/USD Alongside French-German Bond Yield Spreads

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/USD is one of the most liquid currency pairs in the world, offering short-term trades with a cost effective and convenient market to trade. Discover the real benefits of trading liquid pairs and find out which pairs qualify:

Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How To Trade The Top Three Most Liquid Forex Pairs
Get My Guides

EUR/USD Falls – US CPI and/or the FOMC Meeting Could Extend the Pain

EUR/USD not only broke below the recent channel, but fell through the zone of support around 1.0800 and the 200 day simple moving average (SMA). The pair runs the risk of trading towards 1.0700 if US inflation surprises the market tomorrow or the Fed decide to shave off two rate cuts from its 2024 Fed funds outlook, or both. In an extreme case 1.0600 may come into focus later this week.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/GBP falls through major level of support with little to stop it

EUR/GBP has breached a longer-term level of significance around 0.8472, as the pair hurtles towards 0.8340 – the July 2022 swing low.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily chart shows the move in greater detail. Price action previously lacked the necessary catalyst/ follow through to trade decisively below the 0.8472 level, but now has managed to achieve this despite UK jobs data revealing further easing in Great Britain. The RSI is flashing red, meaning oversold conditions may begin to weigh if incoming data prints inline with expectations. Any notable deviations from general consensus in either US CPI, UK GDP or FOMC will likely add to the recent volatility.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Discover the power of crowd mentality. Download our free sentiment guide to decipher how shifts in EUR/GBP's positioning can act as key indicators for upcoming price movements:

EUR/GBP Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -5% 3%
Weekly 8% -12% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near
Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near
2024-06-11 16:30:35
USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?
USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?
2024-06-11 09:55:16
UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows to 5.9% - Complicating BoE Rate Outlook
UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows to 5.9% - Complicating BoE Rate Outlook
2024-06-11 08:00:46
FOMC Preview: Dot Plot to Reveal Fewer Rate Cuts in 2024
FOMC Preview: Dot Plot to Reveal Fewer Rate Cuts in 2024
2024-06-10 17:01:23
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024