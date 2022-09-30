 Skip to content
Euro Breaking News: Inflation Hits Double Digits as ECB Run Out of Options

Euro Breaking News: Inflation Hits Double Digits as ECB Run Out of Options

Zain Vawda, Analyst
  • EZ Unemployment Rate 6.6% Actual Vs 6.6% Forecast.
  • EZ CPI Inflation YoY (Flash) 10% Actual Vs 9.7% Forecast.
  • EZ Core Inflation Rate YoY (Flash) 4.8% Actual Vs 4.7% Forecast.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EURO Fundamental Outlook

The inflation rate In the Euro Area increased to 10% YoY in September from 9.10% YoY in August beating estimates of 9.7%. Faster increases were seen in costs of all items with food, alcohol and tobacco (11.8% vs 10.6% in August), energy (40.8% vs 38.6%), non-energy industrial goods (5.6% vs 5.1%) and services (4.3% vs 3.8%). These numbers will only intensify the euro area’s economic crisis and pile further pressure on the ECB, who are fast running out of options.

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

Today’s numbers come on the back of German inflation hitting double digits yesterday, with a print of 10.0% YoY, quite a jump from the August print of 7.9% YoY. The jump wasn’t much of a surprise given the print was the first without the energy relief package over the summer months. The subsidies around public transportation and gasoline ended as well, which would have resulted in an increase, however it was the size of the increase that caught most of guard. Earlier today however, French inflation took an unexpected breather with consumer prices rising 6.2% YoY down from 6.6% YoY in August. The print however seems to be misleading as energy and services declined but food prices accelerated. An indication that inflation seems to be more entrenched and increasingly domestic driven.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Given the data out this week it’s hard to see anything other than a 75bp hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) at its upcoming meeting on the 27th of October. The Central Bank is running out of options despite the growing probability of a recession, with ECB policymakers’ adamant that more rate hikes are a necessity.

Market Reaction

EUR/USD 1H Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

EURUSD saw a 20 pip spike lower in the immediate aftermath of the news, surprising considering the increasing inflation print should strengthen the case for an 75bp hike by the ECB in October.

On the 1H as discussed in yesterday’s piece we have reached the 0.98500 resistance area with a possibility of pullback definitely on the cards. Support rests around the 0.9750 and further down at the 0.9640 areas. There is a possibility the 20,50 and 100-SMA provide support on a pullback which could see us push higher once more. It might be worth noting today is the final trading day of the month and quarter. We could very well be looking at a volatile close to the week.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Learn Technical Analysis

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

