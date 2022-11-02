 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Support Holds Firm as Markets Await Clarity
2022-11-02 12:08:04
FOMC Strategy Amid a Strong S&P 500 Rebound and Buoyant Dollar
2022-11-02 03:30:36
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on Possible Reduction in China’s COVID Policies, API & FOMC
2022-11-02 07:59:43
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rebounds into November- 90 Hurdle Awaits
2022-11-01 18:00:20
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-01 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Nascent Uptrend As Markets Look To Fed
2022-11-02 11:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped
2022-11-02 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2022-11-02 05:00:00
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-01 08:04:49
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Strategy Amid a Strong S&P 500 Rebound and Buoyant Dollar
2022-11-02 03:30:36
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Growing Chance Uptrend May Pause
2022-11-02 03:30:00
More View More
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Support Holds Firm as Markets Await Clarity

EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Support Holds Firm as Markets Await Clarity

Zain Vawda, Analyst

EUR/USD KEY POINTS

  • EUR/USD Finds Support at 0.9850 Area.
  • Dollar Bulls Retreat Ahead FOMC. A Sign or Just Positioning?
  • Potential 75bp Hike by the Fed Should have Minimal Impact, Guidance and Comments will be Key.
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Fundamental Backdrop

EUR/USD staged a decent 40 pip rally at the European open and has largely held onto these gains as the session wore on. As anticipation of the FOMC meeting continues to build markets are experiencing some dollar weakness ahead of the event, as investors seek clarity on Fed policy moving forward.

Euro bulls' attempt to push higher toward parity was cut short yesterday as US job opening numbers surprised to the upside, beating estimates of 10 million with a print of 10.7 million. US ISM Manufacturing PMI provided a further boost to the greenback by remaining in expansion territory. As a result, the greenback held firm as EUR/USD erased its daily gains for a fourth consecutive bearish close.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The European Central Bank (ECB) meeting last week was a turning point for the pair. Following a significant rally back above parity we saw subtle hints from ECB President Lagarde during her speech which markets interpreted as dovish and sent the pair down some 200-odd pips. President Lagarde did however stress that monetary policy decisions will remain “data dependent”. Given the inflation numbers out of the zone and Lagarde’s comments the ECB may have no choice but to keep up the pace of rate hikes as inflation remains stubborn.

Text Description automatically generated with low confidence

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Markets are now firmly fixed on the FOMC meeting later today with a 75bp hike largely priced in. Investors will focus on comments from Fed chair Powell as they look ahead to December and whether we could see a smaller hike of 50bp. We have seen the probability of a 50bp hike for December increase by about 20% over the last week as Fed policymakers’ comments before the blackout period seemed to hold a dovish tone. A similar sort of message from Fed chair Powell could see EUR/USD surge back above parity while hawkish comments could push the pair lower and threaten the YTD lows.

EURUSD Daily Chart – November 2, 2022

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, the monthly candle closed as a bullish inside bar which hints at upside ahead. The weekly also had a bullish candle close yet displayed signs of USD buyers returning.

The upside rally last week found resistance at the 100-SMA as the pair is currently testing the 20 and 50-SMA respectively. On the daily timeframe price action remains bullish as we have printed higher highs and higher lows since the YTD low. This coupled with the triangle breakout support a move higher for the pair with the FOMC meeting likely to help or hinder such a move.

The bullish daily structure will remain intact if no daily candle closes below the 0.9700 area. A candle close below here would definitely open up the possibility of lower prices and perhaps a new YTD low.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Key intraday levels that are worth watching:

Support Areas

•0.9850

•0.9775

•0.9700

Resistance Areas

•1.0000

•1.0100

Resources For Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The US Dollar (USD) is Primed For Action with November’s Fed Decision Imminent
The US Dollar (USD) is Primed For Action with November’s Fed Decision Imminent
2022-11-02 09:53:06
EURUSD Slips Away From Parity as FOMC Looms
EURUSD Slips Away From Parity as FOMC Looms
2022-11-01 17:00:01
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2022-11-01 17:00:00
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish