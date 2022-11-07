 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bounces of 50-SMA, Sustained Break Above Parity May Remain Elusive
2022-11-07 11:37:50
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-11-07 09:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Eases as Markets Ponder a Possible Chinese Reopening. Will WTI Rally?
2022-11-07 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
2022-11-05 15:00:14
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Week Ahead Forecast: Inflation Could Make or Break the Market
2022-11-06 13:00:11
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pares Back, Focus on Fed Speakers Ahead of CPI
2022-11-07 08:07:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Climbs as Post NFP Dollar Decline Continues
2022-11-07 10:55:10
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-11-07 09:45:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY, AUD/JPY Charts to Watch
2022-11-06 03:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Bounces of 50-SMA, Sustained Break Above Parity May Remain Elusive

EUR/USD Bounces of 50-SMA, Sustained Break Above Parity May Remain Elusive

Zain Vawda, Analyst
  • EUR/USD Bounces off 20 and 50-SMA to Retest Parity.
  • Markets Now Favoring Smaller Rate Hike by the Fed in December.
  • US Inflation Data the Main Risk Event for the Week Ahead.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Fundamental Backdrop

EUR/USD staged a 100-pip rally following Asian session lows around the 0.9900 area. This follows the heavy selling pressure experienced by the dollar on Friday as the dollar index continued its slide after the European open this morning pushing the pair back toward parity.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Friday’s data out of the US was largely positive as job numbers beat estimates. The slight increase in unemployment numbers were not enough to justify the decline in the dollar index which has continued into today’s European session. The only change has been in interest rate hike expectations with markets now leaning more toward a 50bp hike from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. The probability of a 50bp hike has increased from 44% a week ago to 57% as of this morning which could explain some of the greenback’s weakness.

Chart, box and whisker chart Description automatically generated

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

The Euro did receive a slight boost as German S&P construction PMI showed a marginal improvement while industrial production beat estimates as well. We do have a few ECB policymakers speaking during the week though I don’t expect them to provide any notable surprises.

Text Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The biggest risk event for the pair this week remains the US inflation numbers due on Thursday which could add some volatility. A hotter than expected print from the US could see rate hike expectations change once more and dollar bulls return.

EURUSD Daily Chart – November 7, 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, this morning’s rally hasn’t been able to push the pair beyond parity. Price action on the daily remains bullish as last week Thursday’s daily candle failed to close below the swing low around 0.9700. Friday’s daily close as a bullish engulfing candle wiped out the previous four days of price, a possible sign of bullish momentum.

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Price Action

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

This morning saw the pair find support at the 20 and 50-SMA before rallying a 100 odd pips. A push higher above parity may find resistance at the 100-SMA while the previous swing high rests around the 1.0100 area. There remains a lot of support between the 0.9850 and 0.9900 area which would need to be cleared if the pair is to push lower toward the 0.9700 area and threaten a change in structure.

Key intraday levels that are worth watching:

Support Areas

•0.9900

•0.9850

•0.9750

Resistance Areas

•1.0000

•1.0100

Resources For Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Climbs as Post NFP Dollar Decline Continues
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Climbs as Post NFP Dollar Decline Continues
2022-11-07 10:55:10
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-11-07 09:45:00
Euro Ran Higher on China Re-opening Rumours But Turns on Denial. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Ran Higher on China Re-opening Rumours But Turns on Denial. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-07 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Forecast: Hawkish BoC and Strong Jobs Data Should Keep the Loonie on the Front Foot
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Forecast: Hawkish BoC and Strong Jobs Data Should Keep the Loonie on the Front Foot
2022-11-06 07:00:39
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish