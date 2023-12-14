 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sinks on Fed Dovish Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-13 23:35:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Post-PPI as FOMC Looms
2023-12-13 15:58:46
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
WTI Oil Continues to Weaken as COP28 Deal Fails to Find Consensus
2023-12-12 15:38:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Stays Put, Sees Three Rate Cuts in 2024; Gold Prices Soar as Yields Plunge
2023-12-13 19:15:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Struggles to Find Support Ahead of Eagerly Awaited FOMC Decision
2023-12-13 13:01:46
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sinks on Fed Dovish Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-13 23:35:00
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-12-13 21:05:09
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Roundup: Dovish Fed Signals End to Hiking Cycle, Improves Risk Appetite
2023-12-14 10:14:03
US Dollar Sinks on Fed Dovish Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-13 23:35:00
More View More
Breaking news

Bank of England votes to hold rates at 5.25%, re-emphasises stubborn price pressures and 'higher for longer' stance

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 - Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow surges through 37,000

​The index shot to a record high last night, closing above 37,000 for the first time in its history. The dovish tone of the FOMC press conference provided fuel for the rally, capping a remarkable period for the index since late October.

​Momentum is a powerful force in markets, as we have seen since late October, and so while the price looks overextended in the short term, we could see further gains as positive seasonality kicks in. ​A pullback might begin with a reversal below the previous highs at 36,954, and could then head back towards the summer highs around 35,690, but at present bearish momentum has yet to show its hand.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Download our Complimentary Top Three Market Conditions Guides

Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Master The Three Market Conditions
Get My Guides

Nasdaq 100 targeting previous peak

​For once the Nasdaq 100 is not the one leading the charge to new highs, but it has still enjoyed an impressive bounce over the past two months.​It is now targeting the record highs at 16,769, with a move above this taking it into uncharted territory. As with the Dow, the index looks overstretched in the short term, but there is little sign of a move lower at present.

​​Some initial weakness might target 16,000, or down to the 50-day SMA (currently 15,423).

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

CAC40 hits new record

​This index is pushing to new highs too, having cleared trendline resistance last week.

​The buyers have seized control over the past week, with any intraday weakness being seized upon as a buying opportunity. In the event of a pullback, the 7587 and then 7525 July highs would be the initial areas to watch for support.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​FTSE 100, Dax 40 and Russell 2000 Consolidate Ahead of FOMC Meeting​​​
​​​FTSE 100, Dax 40 and Russell 2000 Consolidate Ahead of FOMC Meeting​​​
2023-12-13 11:30:31
Nasdaq 100 Consolidates Higher After Breakout. Will the Fed End the Exuberance?
Nasdaq 100 Consolidates Higher After Breakout. Will the Fed End the Exuberance?
2023-12-12 23:00:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum in Low Volume Trading
FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum in Low Volume Trading
2023-12-11 12:30:17
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
France 40
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023