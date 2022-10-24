DAX 40 Trades Higher – Fed Expectations Soften, Boosting German Stocks

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI Adds to the ECBs Woes
2022-10-24 08:27:35
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid
2022-10-24 09:29:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-10-24 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Looks Over the Ledge
2022-10-24 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: Service Sector Activity & Manufacturing PMI Plummet
2022-10-24 09:10:31
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Whipsawed Against US Dollar on Intervention Speculation
2022-10-24 02:00:00
More View more
DAX 40 Trades Higher – Fed Expectations Soften, Boosting German Stocks

DAX 40 Trades Higher – Fed Expectations Soften, Boosting German Stocks

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

German Dax 40 Talking Points

  • Dax futures move higher amid speculation of a potential Fed pivot
  • German equities turn green as utilities lead gains
  • This week’s ECB rate decision could provide an additional threat to European equities
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Global equities received an additional boost in sentiment which has allowed the German Dax to retest 13,000. With a hawkish Federal Reserve and ‘sticky’ inflation weighing on risk assets, commentary from San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly (a non-voting member of the FOMC for 2022 and 2023) fueled speculation that the Fed may be reaching a pivot point for rate hikes.

With an additional 75 basis point rate hike in November already priced in, a slowdown in the pace of tightening could mean a less aggressive rate hike in December which could bode well for stocks.

For more information on central banks, please visit the DailyFX Central Bank Release Calendar.

As German companies continue to release their Q3 earnings, Dax 40 optimism is currently being led by the utilities sector which has risen by approximately 3.79% for the day.

Source: Refinitiv

However, with the ECB rate decision and the subsequent press conference on this week’s economic agenda, Dax bulls aren’t in the clear just yet.

image2.png

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

German Dax 40 Technical Analysis

With the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 – 2021 currently holding at 13,115, a strong recovery from the September low has allowed the index to rise approximately 7% this month. As the major stock index heads for its fourth consecutive week of gains, the descending trendline from the January 2022 high (16,274) has formed an additional barrier of resistance that coincides with the key psychological level of 13,200.

Dax 40 Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

As Dax futures strive to gain traction above 13,000, failure to hold above this level and increased selling pressure could lead the index back towards prior resistance turned support which continues to hold at 12,700.

Dax Futures Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Equities Slump Despite New PM Vote and Weaker GBP
FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Equities Slump Despite New PM Vote and Weaker GBP
2022-10-24 12:10:35
S&P 500 Week Ahead Forecast: Megacap Tech Earnings in Focus as Fed Enters Blackout
S&P 500 Week Ahead Forecast: Megacap Tech Earnings in Focus as Fed Enters Blackout
2022-10-23 12:00:14
FTSE 100 Uncertainty Lingers Ahead of Bank Earnings
FTSE 100 Uncertainty Lingers Ahead of Bank Earnings
2022-10-21 15:30:00
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bullish