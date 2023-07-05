 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Range Bound Ahead of OPEC+ Gathering and FOMC Minutes
2023-07-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Creep Up on News of More Production Cuts
2023-07-04 11:00:18
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 return to recent highs, while Nikkei 225 drops back
2023-07-04 09:15:48
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Continues with the 100-Day MA Up Ahead
2023-07-04 14:13:57
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for Big Data Tomorrow
2023-07-04 07:55:49
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Surrenders High Ground as 1.2700 Holds Firm
2023-07-03 12:30:06
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Intervention Concerns Provide Optimism for Yen Bulls
2023-07-04 10:00:57
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Carry Trade Continues Despite Intervention Talk
2023-07-03 15:43:38
More View More
Crude Oil Range Bound Ahead of OPEC+ Gathering and FOMC Minutes

Crude Oil Range Bound Ahead of OPEC+ Gathering and FOMC Minutes

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Brent, US Dollar, FOMC, China, Hang Seng Index - Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices appear to be looking for direction as markets eye OPEC+
  • Currencies have been lacklustre but that may change with the FOMC minutes
  • If the Fed was more hawkish than previously thought, will it impact WTI?
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil has had a mixed session so far on Wednesday ahead of the start of the OPEC+ gathering that gets underway in Vienna today. The disparity in prices is explained by the US holiday on Tuesday.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures contract is heading north as it approaches US$ 71 bbl while the Brent contract has dipped below US$ 76 bbl.

The overall sluggishness of prices is despite Saudi Arabia and Russia committing to extending their production cuts earlier this week.

The gold price has eked some small gains today, trading over US$ 1,925.

APAC equities have had a tough day after China’s Caixin services PMI for June underwhelmed expectations. It came in at 53.9 rather than the 56.2 anticipated and 57.1 previously. The composite PMI was 52.5 against 55.6 prior.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) bore the brunt of the negative sentiment, trading more than 1.5% lower through the session.

Anaemic currency markets appear to be waiting for the return of US traders after a holiday there.

Later today the Fed’s FOMC minutes from the June gathering will be released. The market will be looking for clues on the outlook for the rate path given that they paused their hiking but then resumed the hawkish rhetoric in the aftermath of the conclave.

New York Fed President John Williams will also be speaking today.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

WTI crude continues to see range trading conditions with the price contained within 66.80 – 75.06 for more than 2 months. More broadly, it has traded between 63.64 and 83.53 since last November.

With this in mind, previous highs and lows might provide resistance and support respectively.

On the downside, support may lie at 67.03, 66.82, 66.80, 64.36, 63.64 or at the November 2021 low of 62.43.

On the topside, resistance could be at 72.72, 73.28, 75.06, 76.92 and 79.18 ahead of a cluster of breakpoints and prior peaks in the 82.50 – 83.50 area.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Solid Data Locally and in China. Higher AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Solid Data Locally and in China. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-07-03 06:00:00
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
2023-06-30 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Fails to Firm on Strong Data as US Dollar Gains. Lower AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Fails to Firm on Strong Data as US Dollar Gains. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-06-29 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Hong Kong HS50
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023