 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Slips on Both Local and External Factors
2023-10-09 13:01:00
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish
2023-10-09 23:00:00
OPEC Raises Demand Forecast as Middle East Tensions Boost WTI/Oil Prices, What Now?
2023-10-09 16:35:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rallies as US Dollar Slips and Volatility Ticks Up. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-10 00:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Jumps on Safe Haven Bid as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
2023-10-09 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Souring Risk Sentiment Shackles Pound
2023-10-09 08:00:39
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Index (DXY) Retreats Helping USD/JPY Tick Lower, 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-09 19:36:14
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
More View More
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish

Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Crude Oil, WTI, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Commodities Update

  • Crude oil prices gapped upward, ended Monday 4.35% higher
  • Hamas’s attack on Israel may have oil disruption implications
  • Retail bets are still net-long, what are key levels to watch?
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices gapped higher at Monday’s open and closed the session 4.35% higher, marking the best single-day performance since early April. This followed weekend developments as Hamas attacked Israel, inflating supply disruption woes. According to Bloomberg, the outbreak “threatens to embroil both the US and Iran”. The latter has recently been a contributor of extra supply this year.

In response, retail traders have been increasing upside exposure in crude oil as of late. This can be seen via IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which often functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, while supply disruption fears may offer near-term support, increasingly bullish retail bets may serve as a bearish prospect for oil.

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

According to IGCS, about 73% of retail traders are net-long crude oil. Since most of them remain biased to the upside, this continues to hint that prices may fall down the road. This is as upside bets increased by 19.36% and 94.04% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in IGCS offer an increasingly bearish contrarian trading bias.

Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% 21% 14%
Weekly 81% -37% 18%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

Looking at the daily chart, WTI bounced off the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 82.99 following recent fundamental developments. This also undermined the breakout under the 50-day moving average, which has since been reversed. Resuming the uptrend entails a push above the 92.62 – 94.98 resistance zone. Meanwhile, breaking under support exposes the midpoint of the retracement at 79.29.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Rallies as US Dollar Slips and Volatility Ticks Up. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Rallies as US Dollar Slips and Volatility Ticks Up. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-10 00:30:00
OPEC Raises Demand Forecast as Middle East Tensions Boost WTI/Oil Prices, What Now?
OPEC Raises Demand Forecast as Middle East Tensions Boost WTI/Oil Prices, What Now?
2023-10-09 16:35:11
Crude Oil Prices Might Have Ran Too Far in Q3 Amid a Deteriorating China Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Might Have Ran Too Far in Q3 Amid a Deteriorating China Outlook
2023-10-08 07:00:00
Oil Fundamental Forecast: Can Q4 Sustain Oil Gains?
Oil Fundamental Forecast: Can Q4 Sustain Oil Gains?
2023-10-07 16:00:13
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023