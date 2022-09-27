 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Sanguine as Bonds, FX Price-in Panic – Webinar
2022-09-27 19:12:35
EURUSD Lacks Direction as Major Support Continues to Hold
2022-09-27 16:00:40
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Keeps RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-09-27 21:30:05
Oil Prices Rise After Support Rejection, Strong USD & Growth Risks May Cap Gains
2022-09-27 18:35:37
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Subdued Amid Persistent Risk Off Mood
2022-09-27 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bounce May Unfold, but Be Short-lived
2022-09-27 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gives Up Major Level- What's Next?
2022-09-27 17:27:03
Gold Eyes PCE, Economic Data After Yields Surge on Hawkish FOMC Speak
2022-09-27 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rebound is Not a Sign of Sterling Strength
2022-09-27 09:16:18
Crude Oil Gains Reprieve on US Dollar Pause as Yields Soar. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-27 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Sanguine as Bonds, FX Price-in Panic – Webinar
2022-09-27 19:12:35
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Weakness Likely as Fed Plays Tough on Inflation
2022-09-27 10:30:33
More View more
Crude Oil Price Rebound Keeps RSI Out of Oversold Territory

Crude Oil Price Rebound Keeps RSI Out of Oversold Territory

David Song, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil bounces back from a fresh monthly low ($76.25) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from last week, and crude may stage a larger rebound over the coming days as long as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 30.

Advertisement

Crude Oil Price Rebound Keeps RSI Out of Oversold Territory

The recent decline in the price of oil appears to have stalled ahead of the January low ($74.27) as it trades within yesterday’s range, with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as it moves away from oversold territory.

As a result, the price of oil may stage further attempts to test the 50-Day SMA ($89.90) as the bearish momentum abates, but crude may continue to track the negative slope in the moving average as rising interest rates across advanced economies drags on the outlook for energy consumption.

As a result, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may continue to shift gears as the group reverts to its prior output schedule, and it remains to be seen if the group will respond to lower oil prices at the next Ministerial Meeting on October 5 amid the weakening outlook for global growth.

Until then, the price of oil may face headwinds as the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) lowers its world growth forecast for 2023, but recent price action raises the scope for near-term rebound in crude as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from last week.

With that said, lack of momentum to test the January low ($74.27) may keep the price of oil afloat ahead of the next OPEC meeting, and crude may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly low ($90.39) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above oversold territory, and

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold trades to a fresh monthly low ($76.25) after reversing ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($90.32), with crude susceptible to a further decline as the moving average reflects a negative slope.
  • However, the price of oil appears to be reversing ahead of the January low ($74.27) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves away from oversold territory, with crude failing to extend the series of lower highs and lows from last week following the failed attempt to break/close below the $76.50 (50% retracement) to $76.90 (50% retracement) region.
  • A move back above the Fibonacci overlap around $78.50 (61.8% expansion) to $79.80 (61.8% expansion) may push the price of oil back towards the $84.20 (78.6% expansion) to $84.60 (78.6% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around $88.10 (23.6% expansion).

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Becoming a Better Trader

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Prices Rise After Support Rejection, Strong USD & Growth Risks May Cap Gains
Oil Prices Rise After Support Rejection, Strong USD & Growth Risks May Cap Gains
2022-09-27 18:35:37
Gold Eyes PCE, Economic Data After Yields Surge on Hawkish FOMC Speak
Gold Eyes PCE, Economic Data After Yields Surge on Hawkish FOMC Speak
2022-09-27 03:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Make Any Headway, Further Downside Beckons
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Make Any Headway, Further Downside Beckons
2022-09-23 07:52:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed