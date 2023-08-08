 Skip to Content
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Enclosed by Key Tech Levels Before US CPI, Breakout Eyed
2023-08-07 17:20:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro on Offer as German Industrial Production Contracts
2023-08-07 07:53:18
News
Crude Oil Crossroads Ahead as Markets Eye New Highs. Will WTI Overcome Resistance?
2023-08-08 00:30:00
WTI and Brent Eye a Retracement with Saudi Aramco Reporting Q2 Profits Drop
2023-08-07 09:59:27
News
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Remain Pressured Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-08-07 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Latest Forecasts as US Bond Yields Rise
2023-08-07 11:30:25
News
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: British Pound, Euro, Gold, US Dollar, CPI and GDP Data
2023-08-06 17:00:00
News
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY up After BoJ Minutes, GBP/JPY Consolidates
2023-08-07 13:44:10
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
Crude Oil Crossroads Ahead as Markets Eye New Highs. Will WTI Overcome Resistance?

Crude Oil Crossroads Ahead as Markets Eye New Highs. Will WTI Overcome Resistance?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Brent, OPEC+, Federal Reserve, EIA, API, Trend, Double Top – Talking Points

  • Crude oil has been chasing new highs this week as supply cuts kick in
  • OPEC+ production cuts appear to be having the desired effect
  • The Fed may have paused but policy tightness might be with us for a while
The crude oil price paused in its recent rally overnight as the market weighs the impact of a tightening in supply against an uncertain outlook for the global economy.

The OPEC+ production cuts are estimated to see over 100 million barrels less in global supply through to the end of September.

The bullish run through July and to start this month was also assisted by perceptions that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

Interest rate markets are pricing no more rate hikes in the foreseeable future and are looking for a lower Fed funds target rate by the middle of next year.

The enthusiasm for less restrictive Fed policy was tempered somewhat going into Tuesday’s session after a couple of Fed speakers reiterated the higher for longer mantra.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams noted that policy would need ‘to be kept restrictive for some time’ and was open to further hikes if warranted.

Additionally, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said, “I expect that additional increases will likely be needed to lower inflation to the FOMC’s goal,”

Both speakers noted that incoming economic data will be crucial for upcoming policy meetings. The oil price retreated from challenging the April peak as the market digested their views.

The WTI futures contract has not traded above US$ 83.53 since November 2022 and has eased going into Tuesday, trading below US$ 82.50. The Brent contract has dipped under $86.00.

Inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and US Energy Information Agency (EIA) will be closely watched this week for clues on the tightness of the crude market.

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS SNAPSHOT

The WTI futures contract remains in an ascending trend channel despite backing away from a 4-month high yesterday.

That peak of 83.30 was just below the April high of 83.53 and has the potential to create a Double Top. A move above 83.533 would negate this bearish formation.

The price is currently residing in a resistance zone and a break above might confirm the continuance of the bullish run. However, if it is unable to overcome this area, a reversal could evolve.

On the downside, support may lie at the recent low of 78.69 which currently coincides with the 21-day simple moving average (SMA).

Further down, support could be at the breakpoint of 77.33 and the prior low at 73.82. The latter also has the 55- and 100-day SMA in the vicinity and may lend support

Support may lie at the breakpoint of 77.33, or the prior low of 73.82 which also coincides with the 100-day SMA. For information on trading oil markets, click on the banner above.

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

