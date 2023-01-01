British Pound (GBP) Q1 Technical Forecast: Will the British Pound Recovery Continue into Q1?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Surrenders Gains as 1.0700 Resistance Holds Firm
2022-12-30 09:05:46
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodity Market Focus Shifts from Supply to Demand
2022-12-30 07:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Forecast: As Momentum Slows, Here are Levels to Watch Ahead
2022-12-30 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Monthly Charts Heading Into 2023: VIX, Stocks, China and More
2022-12-29 21:30:00
Top Three Themes for Equities into 2023
2022-12-29 17:05:24
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodity Market Focus Shifts from Supply to Demand
2022-12-30 07:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Forecast: As Momentum Slows, Here are Levels to Watch Ahead
2022-12-30 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Pressure Despite UK Housing Prices Beat
2022-12-30 10:15:06
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Edging Lower as BoJ Announced Unplanned Bond Purchase Operation
2022-12-29 10:46:19
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
More View More
British Pound (GBP) Q1 Technical Forecast: Will the British Pound Recovery Continue into Q1?

British Pound (GBP) Q1 Technical Forecast: Will the British Pound Recovery Continue into Q1?

Zain Vawda, Analyst
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Will the British Pound Recovery Continue into Q1 2023?

The British Pound has posted significant gains against both the Euro and the US Dollar since printing its YTD low in the aftermath of the Kwasi Kwarteng budget announcement. The optimism around the Pound continued following the appointment of PM Rishi Sunak and the autumn statement by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. GBPUSD has recovered more than 50% of the year’s losses with the majority of the recovery taking place in Q4. The only factor that could come into play for GBPUSD would be the risk of exhaustion as we have rallied some 700-odd pips since breaking the 2022 descending trendline without any significant retracement.

Chart of GBPUSD Weekly

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, Preapred by Zain Vawda

GBPUSD has continued its renaissance in Q4 with the dollar index experiencing a retracement as well. We have seen a continued push higher with GBPUSD now firmly trading above the 1.2000 psychological level. Since breaking the descending trendline in early November the pair has gained some 700-odd pips before finding resistance around the 50-day MA. A break and candle close above the 50-day MA could see a test of resistance around the 1.2500 level which lines up with the 61.8% fib level. A break above 1.2500 opens up a possibility of a retest of the May 2022 swing high around the 1.2635 area. The RSI is currently at the 60 level with a push to the May 2022 swing high likely to see us enter overbought territory posing the risk of retracement. Any form of pullback or retracement from current prices will likely result in a test of the 50% fib level around 1.2060 before the key psychological level at 1.2000. A break and candle close below 1.20000 brings the 38.2% fib level into play around 1.1659.

Key resistance levels: 1.2500, 1.2625, 1.2750, 1.3000

Key support levels: 1.2060, 1.2000, 1.1750, 1.1659

Chart of EURGBP Weekly

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, Preapred by Zain Vawda

EURGBP on the weekly chart above provides an indication of price action at its best, as we have printed lower highs and lower lows since posting our YTD high in late September. Significant support rests just below current price with both the 50 and 100-day MA resting above the 0.8500 handle. Having printed a new lower low there is a possibility of a short-term pullback to create a new lower high before pushing further down and a possible test of the ascending trendline. However, a candle break and close above the lower high at 0.87600 would invalidate the bearish setup. Alternatively, a break and close below the ascending trendline could see the pair test the 2022 YTD lows around the 0.82000 level.

Key resistance levels: 0.8700, 0.8780, 0.8905, 0.9114

Key support levels: 0.8500, 0.8350, 0.82000

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Fundamental Q1 Forecast: The ECB's Hawkish Turn
Euro Fundamental Q1 Forecast: The ECB's Hawkish Turn
2022-12-31 22:00:21
US Dollar Q1 Technical Forecast: Stage Reset
US Dollar Q1 Technical Forecast: Stage Reset
2022-12-31 19:00:00
Equities Fundamental Q1 Forecast: Keep an Eye Out for Volatility
Equities Fundamental Q1 Forecast: Keep an Eye Out for Volatility
2022-12-31 16:00:00
Gold Q1 Technical Forecast: Beware the Descending Peaks
Gold Q1 Technical Forecast: Beware the Descending Peaks
2022-12-31 13:00:14
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish