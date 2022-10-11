Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Breaches 19,000 – June Low Looms

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Intensify, Dollar Bid
2022-10-11 09:38:50
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Under Pressure Amid Fragile Sentiment
2022-10-10 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Directional Fate Tied to CPI After NFP Selloff
2022-10-09 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounces Back into 1680 After Trendline Rejection
2022-10-11 14:30:00
Gold Price Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-11 00:30:05
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Breaking News: UK Unemployment Hits Levels Last Seen in 1974, GBP Undeterred
2022-10-11 06:58:22
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Battles a Fresh 24-Year High as the Japanese Yen Continues to Slump
2022-10-11 08:00:59
USD/JPY Rises for Fourth Day to Push RSI Towards Oversold Territory
2022-10-10 21:30:05
More View more
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Breaches 19,000 – June Low Looms

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Breaches 19,000 – June Low Looms

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Talking Points:

  • Bitcoin trades sideways as technical levels of historical moves firm
  • BTC/USD edges lower ahead of US inflation
  • BTC, Ethereum (ETH) and major cryptocurrency remain vulnerable to risk sentiment
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin prices are currently trading between two big psychological levels (18,000 & 21,000), which have provided support and resistance for both short and longer term moves.

With risk sentiment and higher rates favoring the safe-haven US Dollar, BTC/USD is trading in a range-bound state as prices temporarily stabilize around 19,000. As the major cryptocurrency remains vulnerable to geopolitical risks, technical levels could provide an additional catalyst for price action.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

From the perspective of the weekly chart, a strong decline from the November 2021 high of 69,000 fueled a strong sell-off that drove prices to a low of 17,592 in June. A rejection of this level and of the December 2020 low of 17,569 allowed BTC to rebound before running into another big level of Fibonacci resistance (March – June 2022 move) at 24,824.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However, as selling pressure increased, a break of the 200-week MA (moving average) allowed bears to drive price action back below the 23.6% retracement of the 2020 – 2021 which continues to hold as resistance at 19,225.

This zone of confluency is further highlighted on the daily chart. With trendline resistance from the November high holding firm, bulls will need to clear the 20,000 and the 22,000 handle before moving back toward 24,000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile, if prices hold below 19,225 and 19,000 could allow bears to retest the June low at 17,592, opening the door for bearish continuation.

Bitcoin Further Reading:

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 08:00:40
$100 Million Stolen From Binance in Hack, Bitcoin Brushes Off the News
$100 Million Stolen From Binance in Hack, Bitcoin Brushes Off the News
2022-10-08 00:30:05
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin