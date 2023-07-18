Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Fades Lower as Bulls Tire, Support Coming Under Pressure

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
2023-07-18 11:12:14
Euro Ekes Out Gains as the US Dollar Reins in the Bears for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-07-18 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rolls Over on China Growth Woes and Libya Re-open. Lower WTI?
2023-07-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1980 Beckons but Are Bulls Ready to Take Control?
2023-07-18 10:00:11
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-17 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
2023-07-18 11:12:14
British Pound Ahead of UK CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-07-18 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
2023-07-18 13:23:37
US Dollar Finds Traction While China GDP Misses Estimates. Where to for USD?
2023-07-17 06:00:00
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Fades Lower as Bulls Tire, Support Coming Under Pressure

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Fades Lower as Bulls Tire, Support Coming Under Pressure

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • Lack of follow through after ETF-hope-inspired rally.
  • Support coming pressure as traders wait for next week’s FOMC meeting.
Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

The announcement in mid-June that BlackRock had put in an application with the SEC for a spot Bitcoin ETF sent crypto markets spiraling higher as investors bet that the fund titan would succeed where others had so far failed. A spot BTC ETF is seen as one of the best ways of spreading Bitcoin adoption to a wider investment audience. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has been vocal since saying that interest in a Bitcoin ETF is broad-based and worldwide, telling CNBC that ‘as with any new market if BlackRock’s name is going to be on it, we’re going to make sure it’s safe and sound and protected’.

While BlackRock is making bullish noises, the price of Bitcoin post-announcement has been flat and range bound with only short-term bouts of volatility. Bitcoin has made a bullish flag formation, suggesting that prices will go markedly higher, but as yet BTC/USD has been unable to close and open above $31k, the April 14 swing high. Bitcoin is also back below the recently supportive 20-day simple moving average and is close to testing the recent $29,500 low made at the end of June. For Bitcoin to push higher it needs to make a confirmed break of $31k. If this plays out then $32.4k (May 2022 swing high) is the next level of resistance before $37.3k comes into play. A confirmed break of $29.5k leaves BTC/USD at risk of further losses. Next week’s FOMC policy decision – rates are expected to be pushed 25 basis points higher – is the likely catalyst for the next move in Bitcoin.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Support and Resistance

Recommended by Nick Cawley

Start Course

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – July 18, 2023

image1.png

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin & Ethereum After Ripple Wins SEC Case: Preparing for an Advance
Bitcoin & Ethereum After Ripple Wins SEC Case: Preparing for an Advance
2023-07-14 04:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Needs a Confirmed Break of $31k to Regain Bullish Momentum
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Needs a Confirmed Break of $31k to Regain Bullish Momentum
2023-06-29 11:00:33
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Posts a Six-Week High on Positive News Flow
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Posts a Six-Week High on Positive News Flow
2023-06-21 13:59:34
Bitcoin Prices Surge Past Key Trendline Resistance, BTC/USD Levels to Watch
Bitcoin Prices Surge Past Key Trendline Resistance, BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2023-06-20 18:35:00
Advertisement