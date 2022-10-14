Bitcoin (BTC) Latest – A False Break or a Reason to be Optimistic?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Hits Fresh Yearly High, but DXY Index Reverses After CPI
2022-10-13 19:15:00
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Consolidates Ahead of US CPI, German Inflation
2022-10-13 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bull Flag Formation Takes Shape
2022-10-13 21:30:05
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones After the CPI Print
2022-10-13 15:03:53
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
2022-10-12 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable After Failing to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-14 00:30:05
Gold Price Forecast: Multi-Month Downtrend Continues - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-13 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Backflips as Market Digests US CPI and Possible Fed Actions
2022-10-14 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar and Pound Volatility Can Carry Over to Important Friday Docket
2022-10-14 02:00:30
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Backflips as Market Digests US CPI and Possible Fed Actions
2022-10-14 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Clings on After US CPI, Be Wary of USD/JPY Intervention as Yen Falls
2022-10-13 23:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC) Latest – A False Break or a Reason to be Optimistic?

Bitcoin (BTC) Latest – A False Break or a Reason to be Optimistic?

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) Charts and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin’s sharp reversal on Thursday was impressive.
  • Longer-term trend under increasing pressure.

Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

The wait for Bitcoin’s next move is nearly over after weeks of sideways choppy trade. The largest crypto by market cap has been stuck below $20.5k for the last month while support around $18k-$18.3k has held firm. In common with other risk markets, Bitcoin had a wild ride post-US CPI, falling quickly to support before reversing sharply higher to tag $20k earlier today.

Last week we identified that Bitcoin was nearing the apex of the multi-month downtrend and medium-term support. This may break soon.

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook – Long-Term Downtrend Remains in Play

The daily BTCUSD chart is now showing a small break above the downtrend, triggered by yesterday’s rally. This break higher needs to be confirmed over the next couple of sessions to bring initial resistance at $20.5k into play. Above here, prior highs at $22.8k and $25.3k will draw attention.

While yesterday’s move higher may provide reasons for traders to be optimistic, a move back below the downtrend would very likely see Bitcoin break multi-week support and fall further. Bitcoin has been very quiet over the last few weeks and any break of support may see a sharp move lower as traders throw in the towel. Either way, expect Bitcoin volatility to increase in the days ahead.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Breaches 19,000 – June Low Looms
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Breaches 19,000 – June Low Looms
2022-10-11 15:00:17
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 08:00:40
$100 Million Stolen From Binance in Hack, Bitcoin Brushes Off the News
$100 Million Stolen From Binance in Hack, Bitcoin Brushes Off the News
2022-10-08 00:30:05
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin