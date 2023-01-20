 Skip to Content
Bitcoin (BTC) Flirts with $21000 While ETH/USD Dips Below $1600.

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Flirts with $21000 While ETH/USD Dips Below $1600.

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis:

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin prices have fallen back into a narrow range of support and resistance, forming around the key psychological level of $21000. After experiencing a strong start to 2023, major cryptocurrencies have snapped back from their recent rally that has been driving price action over the past two-weeks.

With BTC/USD retreating from a four-month high of $21646 earlier this week, Ethereum (ETH) has experienced marginal losses, falling below $1600.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

After a temporary breach of the November 2022 high of $21473, Bitcoin prices rose modestly before reaching a fresh four month high of $21646. Although a shift in sentiment and an increase in bullish momentum triggered the recovery, technical levels have provided an additional catalyst for price action.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

On the weekly chart below, a clear break of prior resistance at $17792 facilitated the rally that drove prices 22% higher last week. As last week’s move is represented by a long, full-bodied candle, the formation of a low-bodied candle this week suggests that bulls may be losing steam.

With the tip of the candlestick wick appearing slightly above the Nov high, failure to gain traction above $21600 has placed additional pressure on the upside move.

Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

From a short-term standpoint, BTC/USD is trading above psychological support currently holding at $21000. While the current daily candle struggles to determine a clear directional bias, upside gains have appeared to be limited. With the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 move providing support at $20195, a break below could see prices falling back towards the 2017 high of $19666.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

A picture containing text, sky, map, screenshot Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile, as Bitcoin prices remain above the 200-day MA (moving average) at $19557, a retest of $21600 and above $22000 could allow for bullish continuation towards the September 2022 high of $22781.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Technical Analysis

ETH/USD Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

After peaking at $1611, the second largest cryptocurrency (Ethereum) fell back below $1600 before stabilizing around the mid-point of the August - November move at $1551. With a break of the 23.6% Fibonacci of the 2022 move at $1517 drawing attention to $1500, the downside could gain traction if prices retest this zone.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

