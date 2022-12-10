Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Remains in the Driver Seat for AUD/USD

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Last S&P 500 and Dollar Volatility Charge of 2023 with FOMC, CPI and Much More
2022-12-09 22:00:24
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Overcome by Recessionary Pressures Despite Several Fundamental Tailwinds
2022-12-09 10:58:47
WTI Tests Biden’s Price Range for SPR Refills after Yesterday’s Fresh Yearly Low
2022-12-08 12:09:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, DAX 40 and FTSE 100 Show Similar Setups Before Similar Event Risk
2022-12-08 19:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Prices at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long Once More
2022-12-07 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices and US Dollar Turn to PPI and Sentiment Data Before the Weekend
2022-12-09 00:00:00
Gold Builds Range But Fed Rate Decision and Recession Risk Adding Pressure
2022-12-07 19:30:20
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
What’s the Probability of an End of Week S&P 500 or GBPUSD Break?
2022-12-09 02:00:34
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Last S&P 500 and Dollar Volatility Charge of 2023 with FOMC, CPI and Much More
2022-12-09 22:00:24
Japanese Yen Struggles Against a US Dollar Finding Firmer Footing. Higher USD/JPY?
2022-12-08 04:30:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Remains in the Driver Seat for AUD/USD

Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Remains in the Driver Seat for AUD/USD

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bearish

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar tumbled through the first few days of last week before steadying going into the weekend on a run up toward 68 cents.

The RBA rate decision had little impact on the currency but the Federal Reserve’s decision this week could play a bigger role,

The initial sell-off in AUD/USD was a result of the US Dollar launching higher in the aftermath of strong US data reminding markets that the Fed might have some more heavy lifting to do to rein in inflation.

The RBA hiked by 25 basis points on Tuesday, but the market hardly blinked at the move as it was mostly expected. This brings the monetary policy tightening total for this cycle to 300 basis points (bps) since May.

The accompanying statement maintained the course that the bank has made clear for some time now. That is, the jobs market is tight, growth is solid, inflation is anticipated to peak at 8% before easing and a wage-price spiral is to be avoided.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

Mainstream media has been putting the boot into the central bank recently, with some commentators seemingly forgetting the damage that high and unstable price increases can wreak on an economy.

While their audience is feeling the stress of increased mortgage repayments, untamed inflation has the potential to destroy wealth for decades, rather than a year or two.

The RBA made a subtle reference to this in their statement when they said, “High inflation damages our economy and makes life more difficult for people.”

The economic benefit to Australian society of a mandated inflation-targeted monetary policy regime appears to have gotten lost in the race to populist and sensationalist commentary. Some economists and politicians need to re-assess their knowledge of how macroeconomics work.

If they understood some of the basic principles, they would not be making the statements that they are. It is easy to sit on the sidelines when rates are coming down, but it takes fortitude and foresight to make the right decisions that need to be made now to control inflation.

The psychology of many Australians toward a mentality that property prices must always go up is fundamentally flawed. True economic benefits are only delivered by productivity gains. It’s time for the adults in the room to make their voices heard.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be deciding on the target cash rate early Friday morning Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). A 50 bp hike is widely anticipated.

The accompanying comments from Fed Chari Powell will be scrutinised for the rate path ahead and could be the driver of direction for the Aussie Dollar.

Comparing the Fed to the RBA, one can’t help but ponder that if there wasn’t so much domestic pressure on the RBA, the local cash rate might be higher by now.

AUD/USD CHART

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Rises: Business Conditions Improve, Inflation Cools
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Rises: Business Conditions Improve, Inflation Cools
2022-12-09 15:30:34
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
EUR/USD at Key Inflection Point Ahead of US PPI Data
EUR/USD at Key Inflection Point Ahead of US PPI Data
2022-12-09 09:13:08
GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Dollar Lacks Conviction as Price Action Stalls
GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Dollar Lacks Conviction as Price Action Stalls
2022-12-08 15:30:02
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Bullish
AUD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/NZD