 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Euro Continues to Surge as the US Dollar Wilts Post US CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-13 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-16 04:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Soars but Overbought Signals Flash Red
2023-01-13 10:44:39
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
2023-01-13 13:34:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-16 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Appreciation Intact After PPI Data Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-01-16 01:30:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, Iron Ore, China, Japan PPI, USD/JPY - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar found support while the US Dollar slid lower
  • The markets are focussed on the China re-opening story but there might be hurdles
  • If commodity prices keep going north, will AUD/USD benefit?

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar is higher at the start of the week as optimism grows around the prospect of China boosting global growth as they seek to re-open their economy.

Iron ore, Australia’s top export, eased slightly on Monday but remains well above last October’s low. Base metals in general have surged higher in hopes of increasing demand from the Middle Kingdom.

While the re-opening of China has been welcomed by markets, the somewhat opaque Covid-19 data is clouding the outlook. The impact has could lead to caution by some investors.

China’s GDP data tomorrow will be closely watched for clues on the state of the world’s second-largest economy.

Japanese year-on-year PPI to the end of December came in at 10.2%, above forecasts of 9.5% and 9.7% previously. The month-on-month figure for December was 0.5%, above 0.3% anticipated and 0.8% prior.

The data revealed upward revisions. USD/JPY continue to languish near the seven-month low under 127.50. The Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy meeting on Wednesday could see further tightening.

APAC equities mostly reflected the positive sentiment with all the main indices in the green except for Japan, with the potential upcoming move by the BoJ weighing on it.

Crude oil is slightly softer today but has largely held last week’s gains. The WTI futures contract is above US$ 79.50 bbl while the Brent contract is near US$ 85 bbl at the time of going to print. Gold joined base metals higher trading at a nine-month high of US$ 1,927 today.

The US will be out today as they mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD remains within an ascending trend channel and is teetering on the upper band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band.

Resistance might be at the previous highs and breakpoints of 0.7047, 0.7069 and 0.7137. On the downside, support could be at the prior lows and breakpoints of 0.6956, 0.6916 and 0.6860.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Continues to Surge as the US Dollar Wilts Post US CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
Euro Continues to Surge as the US Dollar Wilts Post US CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-13 06:00:00
Gold Eyes New Highs Ahead of US CPI as Fed Preps for Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Eyes New Highs Ahead of US CPI as Fed Preps for Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-11 04:30:00
Japanese Yen at Crossroads as US Dollar Sinks on Fed Comments. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen at Crossroads as US Dollar Sinks on Fed Comments. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-10 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Leaps Despite Weak Data as the US Dollar Slides. Higher AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Leaps Despite Weak Data as the US Dollar Slides. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-09 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023