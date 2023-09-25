Asia Day Ahead: Risk mood remains cautious, USD/SGD at nine-month high

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Key Inflation Gauge, German CPI
2023-09-24 17:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now
2023-09-23 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Update: Last Week’s Pause Pushed Retail Traders to Add Upside Bets
2023-09-24 23:00:00
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
2023-09-21 14:55:32
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Key Inflation Gauge, German CPI
2023-09-24 17:00:00
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen After BOJ: What Has Changed in USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY?
2023-09-25 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ's Dovishness Puts USD/JPY Channel Breakout in Play
2023-09-23 17:00:00
More View More
Asia Day Ahead: Risk mood remains cautious, USD/SGD at nine-month high

Asia Day Ahead: Risk mood remains cautious, USD/SGD at nine-month high

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

Major US indices attempted to bounce off their respective near-term support last Friday, but gains failed to sustain into the latter half of the session as selling pressures dominate. This came as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) recent hawkish hold remains the overarching theme for the risk environment, which was further followed up by hawkish Fed officials’ comments to end the week. More notably, Governor Michelle Bowman, a Fed’s voting member, downplayed recent inflation progress and called for the need for additional rate hikes.

US Treasury yields remain elevated near their 16-year high, despite some cooling on Friday. That kept a lid on gold prices, which have been struggling to overcome a key resistance confluence at the US$1,945 level, where its 100-day moving average (MA) stands alongside its Ichimoku cloud on the daily chart. The formation of a near-term ascending triangle may still reflect buyers attempting to take back some control lately, but the US$1,900 level may have to see some defending ahead. Failure to do so may potentially open the door to retest the US$1,850 level next.

image1.png

Source: IG charts

Asia Open

Asian stocks look set for a subdued open, with Nikkei +0.13%, ASX -0.54% and KOSPI +0.02% at the time of writing. Despite the downbeat showing in Wall Street, Chinese equities have been resilient, with some dip-buying near key technical support. The Hang Seng Index was up 2.6% last Friday, after retesting its August 2023 low, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index was also up 2.9% - a divergence in performance from the US session. Profit-taking in outperforming markets, such as in US equities, may drive some potential rotation of capital into Chinese equities for now, where conditions have been far more undervalued while hopes are in place that recent positive economic surprise are reflecting early signs of policy success.

Singapore’s August inflation data will be on watch today. The core pricing pressures are expected to moderate for the fourth straight month to 3.5% from previous 3.8%, while headline inflation could soften to 4% from previous 4.1% as well. Alongside the recent decision from the Fed to keep rates on hold, these factors may allow the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to further extend its pause on monetary policy tightening at its October meeting, while keeping watch on ongoing economic risks. To recall, Singapore’s non-oil exports have fallen for an 11th straight month in August as a reflection of soft global demand.

The USD/SGD has delivered a new nine-month high lately on US dollar strength, with the pair overcoming a key resistance at the 1.360 level, which marked the upper edge of a long-ranging pattern since the start of the year. Near-term lower highs on its RSI on the daily chart may point to some exhaustion for now, but the broader upward trend may stay intact as long as the 1.360 level holds. Any success in overcoming its recent tops at the 1.367 level may pave the way for further upside to retest the 1.380 level next.

image2.png

Source: IG charts

On the watchlist: Dovish takeaway from Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting keeps USD/JPY at its 10-month high

Comments from the BoJ Governor on Friday have served as a pushback to recent hawkish bets, with patience in policy normalisation being the key takeaway from the BoJ meeting. Uncertainty over the economic outlook and wanting to see more on the ‘sustainable 2% inflation’ condition for a policy pivot are factors highlighted for more wait-and-see, at least for now, although rate expectations continue to price for an end to its negative interest rates in 1Q 2024.

The USD/JPY has held firm at its 10-month high, as the Fed-BoJ policy divergence was reinforced. While the lower highs on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) may still point to some near-term exhaustion, the prevailing trend for USD/JPY remains upward-bias, with an ascending channel pattern in place since the start of the year. Further upside may leave the 150.00 level as a key resistance to overcome while on the downside, the 145.80 level will be an immediate support to defend for the bulls.

Friday: DJIA -0.31%; S&P 500 -0.23%; Nasdaq -0.09%, DAX -0.09%, FTSE +0.07%.

Article written by IG Strategist Jun Rong Yeap

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Asia Day Ahead: Risk-off Sentiment in place, BoJ Meeting on the Radar
Asia Day Ahead: Risk-off Sentiment in place, BoJ Meeting on the Radar
2023-09-22 02:00:00
Asia Week Ahead: Fed’s Hawkish Takeaway Pushes Up USD, Weighs on AUD/USD, Gold
Asia Week Ahead: Fed’s Hawkish Takeaway Pushes Up USD, Weighs on AUD/USD, Gold
2023-09-21 03:30:00
Asia Day Ahead: Sentiments on hold for Fed meeting, China’s loan prime rate in focus
Asia Day Ahead: Sentiments on hold for Fed meeting, China’s loan prime rate in focus
2023-09-20 02:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Advertisement