EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower
2021-11-10 13:00:00
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar, BTC: Macro Techs
2021-11-10 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-10 17:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar, BTC: Macro Techs
2021-11-10 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.35%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ku3cLEfM3o
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: US Dollar Jumps to Yearly Highs on the Back of Weak 30-Year Treasury Auction $USD $DXY Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/11/10/US-Dollar-Jumps-to-Yearly-Highs-on-the-Back-of-Weak-30-Year-Treasury-Auction.html…
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.00% Germany 30: -0.27% France 40: -0.30% Wall Street: -0.48% US 500: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9nLl7VI6C3
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (OCT) Actual: $-165B Expected: $-179B Previous: $-62B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • $NQ getting going, as well here. grinding channel support yday, check back for res overnight. $USD jumps - rates up - Nasdaq hit there's still a lot of air in this thing https://t.co/PyvFFzZxEz
  • and the deeper pullback in stocks $ES $SPY $SPX #ES_F https://t.co/C98ijv7cOU https://t.co/nGREhjcoSg
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (OCT) due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $-179B Previous: $-62B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • Gold prices broke out to fresh four-month highs on the back of a really strong inflation print this morning. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/HKLfQZ6n96 https://t.co/38oO648swq
  • $EURUSD fresh low - slides below 1.1500 - catapults $USD up to fresh yearly high https://t.co/Uoe97G08U1 https://t.co/ONn4eu8wgP
  • Boom - fresh yearly high in $USD https://t.co/bjCgFziBQz https://t.co/a8GaxkWClZ
S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar, BTC: Macro Techs

Paul Robinson, Strategist

In today’s video, I went over key technical developments in some of the major macro markets. Stock indices look poised for a pullback but look bullish. The USD via the DXY index is treading water below a key level of resistance. Gold and silver are looking increasingly bullish. Oil is bullish but technical are a bit shaky at the moment. We also looked at BTC & ETH along with the 10-yr and copper.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

