S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar, BTC: Macro Techs

In today’s video, I went over key technical developments in some of the major macro markets. Stock indices look poised for a pullback but look bullish. The USD via the DXY index is treading water below a key level of resistance. Gold and silver are looking increasingly bullish. Oil is bullish but technical are a bit shaky at the moment. We also looked at BTC & ETH along with the 10-yr and copper.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX