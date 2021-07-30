News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
News
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
News
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: In Face-off with Resistance
2021-07-30 13:30:00
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-30 09:00:00
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-30 10:30:00
GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE
2021-07-30 08:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Charts Remain Bearish

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Charts Remain Bearish

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Aussie is trading around confluent resistance, and doing so in a manner that is forming a bear-flag. Validation of the bear-flag is yet needed, but looks to be around the bend. A new low towards the low 7200s is the anticipated next stop should the bear-flag trigger.

See the video above for the full details…

AUD/USD 4-hr Chart

aud/usd 4-hr chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

