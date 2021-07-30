AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Charts Remain Bearish

Aussie is trading around confluent resistance, and doing so in a manner that is forming a bear-flag. Validation of the bear-flag is yet needed, but looks to be around the bend. A new low towards the low 7200s is the anticipated next stop should the bear-flag trigger.

See the video above for the full details…

AUD/USD 4-hr Chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

