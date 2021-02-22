Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Majors Testing Make-or-Break Levels - Gold Defending Critical Support Pivot

It’s the last of February trade and the US Dollar breakdown is at trend extremes as the index drops into medium-term uptrend support. The USD Majors are all moving to the beat of their own drum with breakouts in Sterling, Aussie, and Kiwi masked by range conditions in Euro, Loonie and Yen. Despite divergences, the levels remain remarkably clean and the technical stances are set heading into the close of the month. Likewise, the Gold breakdown has taken a reprieve after rebounding off major confluence support near the November lows- we’re looking for inflection this week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and USD/MXN.

Key Event Risk This Week

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex