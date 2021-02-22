News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Majors Testing Make-or-Break Levels - Gold Defending Critical Support Pivot

It’s the last of February trade and the US Dollar breakdown is at trend extremes as the index drops into medium-term uptrend support. The USD Majors are all moving to the beat of their own drum with breakouts in Sterling, Aussie, and Kiwi masked by range conditions in Euro, Loonie and Yen. Despite divergences, the levels remain remarkably clean and the technical stances are set heading into the close of the month. Likewise, the Gold breakdown has taken a reprieve after rebounding off major confluence support near the November lows- we’re looking for inflection this week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and USD/MXN.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Weekly Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

