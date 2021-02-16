Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Defending Yearly Lows- Key Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
Euro Forecast: Why Bulls Like EUR/JPY More Than EUR/USD
2021-02-16 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows
2021-02-16 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Treasury Yields Climb on Vaccination Milestones. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-02-16 01:30:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Monthly Low as US Yields Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels
2021-02-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Pops on US Rates Spike, JPY & Silver Drop - US Market Open
2021-02-16 14:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-02-16 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Silver: -1.35% Gold: -1.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/50UsweoV2c
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.53%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nTpXBrwKrP
  • Silver price action remains within a well-defined range.Platinum shortfalls drive prices to six year high. Get your $XAG market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/9DVl2eElSB https://t.co/VRrnI1yDeu
  • RT @IG_US: .@GuyAdami & @RiskReversal with guest @CVecchioFX from @DailyFX discuss: Equity Euphoria, Call Options Activity, VIX Holds the…
  • 🇺🇸 Overall Net Capital Flows (DEC) Actual: $-0.6B Previous: $114.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
  • 🇺🇸 Foreign Bond Investment (DEC) Actual: $-20.7B Previous: $9.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
  • 🇺🇸 Overall Net Capital Flows (DEC) Actual: $-0.6B Previous: $214.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.03% France 40: 0.03% US 500: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.07% Germany 30: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mRJHcoQ0s3
  • Canadian #Dollar Forecast: $USDCAD Defending Yearly Lows- Key Support - #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/k7s0bABl36 https://t.co/pywXB2P1Jp
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Foreign Bond Investment (DEC) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $9.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Defending Yearly Lows- Key Support

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Defending Yearly Lows- Key Support

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD in consolidation above key support / yearly range lows
  • Resistance / bearish invalidation at 1.2975 - Critical support steady at 1.2579-1.2619
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar fractionally lower against the US Dollar with USD/CAD defending the yearly range-lows into the open of the week. The rebound threatens the broader bearish stance and we continue to look for inflection off this zone to offer guidance in the days ahead on whether this is a bear market recovery or a larger reversal. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 22
( 13:02 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Weekly - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the, “USD/CAD breakdown may be losing steam here as price responds to confluence downtrend support. From a trading standpoint, the threat for a larger recovery remains while above 1.2579.” Price registered a low at 1.2610 today before reversing sharply higher with price poised to mark an outside-day reversal in early US trade.

Loonie turned just ahead of the January lows in USD/CAD and keeps the yearly range in focus while above key confluence support at the 2018 yearly open / 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of 2017 advance at 1.2579-1.2619. Initial weekly resistance eyed at the low-week close at 1.2727 with a breach / weekly close above monthly open resistance at 1.2785 needed to mark a larger reversal. Key resistance / bearish invalidation steady at t the 2020 yearly open at 1.2975. A break lower from here would risk accelerated losses for the US Dollar with such a scenario exposing subsequent support objectives at the 2018 low-week close at 1.2421 and the 88.6% retracement at 1.2358.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Canadian Dollar is consolidating within the yearly opening-range just above key technical support at 1.2579-1.2619. From a trading standpoint, a good zone for possible price inflection with the broader short-bias vulnerable while above. Be on the lookout for downside exhaustion head of this threshold with a breach / close above the monthly open at 1.2785 needed to suggest a more significant low is in place. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Retail Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Technical Forecast - Trade Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +3.28 (76.65% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are 7.13% higher than yesterday and 18.33% higher from last week
  • Short positions are8.72% lower than yesterday and 40.45% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 1% -2%
Weekly 7% -24% -4%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

US / Canada Economic Calendar

US/ Canada Economic Calendar - USD/CAD Event Risk - Key Loonie Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: Why Bulls Like EUR/JPY More Than EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Why Bulls Like EUR/JPY More Than EUR/USD
2021-02-16 20:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook Hinges on Reaction at Nearby Support
USD/CAD Technical Outlook Hinges on Reaction at Nearby Support
2021-02-16 14:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook Improves, Big Resistance Again Targeted
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook Improves, Big Resistance Again Targeted
2021-02-16 13:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, DXY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, DXY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-16 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed