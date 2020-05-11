We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold

2020-05-11 15:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

S&P 500 Testing Critical Resistance Pivot – Dollar Gains Could be Limited

As the economy slowly begins to reopen, market participants are focused on incoming data as it pertains to the spread of Covid-19 and the impact on consumer spending. The S&P 500 is testing a critical resistance pivot for the second time and our focus is on a reaction here with the rally at risk while below 2932. The US Dollar majors are mixed with a breakout in USD/JPY fueling a rally early in the week while Euro, Sterling and Swissy continue to range in early New York trade. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, Gold(XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), AUD/USD, AUD/NZD and EUR/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases this Week- Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

