Real Time News
  • Missed the Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/Ur4XVynkf1
  • Fed's Bostic: - Hopeful for economic rebound in US - Demand for cash is up - Goal of the Fed is to keep financial markets functioning
  • US non-competitive bids for 37-day bills $0 M
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.84%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BuMVmRLkI2
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.33% Silver: -3.20% Oil - US Crude: -4.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7CSEaIGzaD
  • New York Fed purchases $17 B in Treasury Coupons
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.49% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.84% 🇪🇺EUR: -1.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Ipf75HLq3H
  • Technical Trade Levels: US #Dollar, $AUDUSD, $USDCAD, #SPX500 & #Gold - (Webinar Archive) -https://t.co/gI8oMQaebi
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.20% Wall Street: 2.04% Germany 30: 0.12% France 40: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/o781nbhO4M
  • A sharp sell-off followed almost instantly by a sharp rebound in $GBP-pairs last week, highlights the extreme volatility in the foreign exchange markets at present.Get your GBP/USD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/VxkvpzyzJB https://t.co/6CgHnF8eg7
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold

2020-03-30 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Markets Weigh Stimulus vs Length of Coronavirus Shut-Down - Gold Rebound in Focus

We’re heading into the close of one of the most volatile months / quarters in recent history as the growing Coronavirus global pandemic threatens to put the US economy into a deep recession. Congress passed the largest stimulus ever last week with the $2.2 trillion aid packaged aimed at easing the effects of a nationwide shutdown – which has now been extended into the close of April. The US dollar is finding some support early in the week, but the broader risk remains weighted to the downside while below the big figure (100). Gold continues to hold just below key near-term resistance and the focus is on a reaction up here. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500) and USD/JPY.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 06
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar- Key Event Risk - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
King Dollar Dominates as the S&P Grasps at Support - Webinar
King Dollar Dominates as the S&P Grasps at Support - Webinar
2020-03-19 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
