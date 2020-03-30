Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
Markets Weigh Stimulus vs Length of Coronavirus Shut-Down - Gold Rebound in Focus
We’re heading into the close of one of the most volatile months / quarters in recent history as the growing Coronavirus global pandemic threatens to put the US economy into a deep recession. Congress passed the largest stimulus ever last week with the $2.2 trillion aid packaged aimed at easing the effects of a nationwide shutdown – which has now been extended into the close of April. The US dollar is finding some support early in the week, but the broader risk remains weighted to the downside while below the big figure (100). Gold continues to hold just below key near-term resistance and the focus is on a reaction up here. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500) and USD/JPY.
Key Event Risk This Week
