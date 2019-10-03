US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

US Dollar Talking Points:

US Dollar Q4 Reversal Continues

The US Dollar has started Q4 with a pullback and that theme runs into tomorrow’s big item on the economic calendar, Non-Farm Payrolls for the month of September. US data for this week has been poor and this has taken a toll on both the US Dollar and US equities, keeping the door open for wider pullbacks in each market for Q4. This would be similar to the backdrop seen around last year’s Q4 open, when a Fed that wasn’t dovish enough was firmly in the spotlight as risk markets lost their bid and began to pullback. In this webinar, I looked at a variety of markets in anticipation of tomorrow’s NFP report and thereafter, looking to work with trends on either side of the US Dollar while also keeping focus of some key commodity markets.

The US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

EUR/USD Tests Resistance at 1.1000

I had looked at resistance on EUR/USD on Tuesday around the 1.1000 handle. That’s since come back into play, offering a bit of confluence with a bearish trendline projection.

EUR/USD Eight-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD: Cable Questions After Messy Past Week

As I had looked at on Tuesday, the support break in GBP/USD brought the bullish theme into question. Now that USD-weakness has gotten a bit louder, buyers have gotten back on the bid in GBP/USD to push back above the 1.2300 handle. This is still far from a settled manner but taking shorter-term price action can allow for a bullish backdrop, looking for a higher-low support hold in the zone that runs from 1.2324-1.2343.

GBP/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

AUD/USD Bounces From Support Test at .6700, Tests Short-Term Resistance

On the long side of the US Dollar, AUD/USD remains attractive. As looked at on Tuesday, the support area just below the .6700 handle hasn’t yet shown signs of giving up. Taking this recent bout of USD-weakness into account, a counter-trend move has developed that’s pushed prices back to resistance as taken from prior support. This can keep the short-side of the pair as attractive, particularly for long-USD strategies ahead of tomorrow’s NFP report.

AUD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

USD/JPY: Bearish Potential

This one syncs with the potential for greater risk aversion, and resistance potential exists around the prior area of support, taken from around the 107-handle.

USD/JPY Two-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDJPY on Tradingview

