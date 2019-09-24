We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-24 12:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
GBP/USD Choppy, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Outperform - US Market Open
2019-09-24 13:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: Havens in Demand, GBP Up on Court Ruling | Webinar
2019-09-24 12:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally at Key Inflection Zone- GLD Levels
2019-09-24 15:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD Technical Outlook & More

2019-09-24 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

The Euro is sitting between a pair of a levels at the moment with a downward trend bias; tactically, it’s in a tough spot but with some good levels to keep an eye on. USDCAD has been rejected numerous times around the 200-day, which puts the ball in the court of short-term sellers for now. AUDUSD has room to go before reaching a significant area of support thoroughly tested on several occasions recently.

Technical Highlights:

  • EURUSD in between levels, strong support below
  • USDCAD reversals put trading bias in favor of shorts
  • AUDUSD has room to drop towards big support

For forecasts and educational guides, check them out on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

EURUSD in between levels, strong support below

The Euro is in between levels/lines right now, with off the declining upper channel line from June but above the support created this month around the Nov 2017 trend-line. This makes positioning for a move difficult. The time for shorts has passed and the trend and lack of support leave no appeal for longs. On further weakness watch how price responds to the 10926 level, it’s a big one with the ECB-day rejection having unfolded there as well. A breakdown will keep EURUSD rolling downhill, with potential to finally fill the April 2017 French election gap at 10726.

EURUSD Daily Chart (support at 10926)

EURUSD Chart by Tradingview

USDCAD reversals put trading bias in favor of shorts

USDCAD has reversed recently on a few occasions right around the 200-day MA. This is putting the pair at risk of finally giving up and trading lower in the days ahead. The near-term trading bias is down, but there isn’t a lot of room before the trend-line from July arrives and even the long-term 2012 trend-line isn’t of great distance. This means while the short-term trading bias is lower, swing-traders might not have a lot of room to work with due to congestion.

USDCAD Daily Chart (multiple rejections at 200-day)

USDCAD Chart by Tradingview

AUDUSD has room to drop towards big support

AUDUSD turned down with a good amount of force last week, putting it in position to continue on lower. There is significant support down in the 6689/77 vicinity via three forceful rejections from that tight zone. Room is left for shorts, but should support be met soon then traders should be on the look-out for a bounce to develop, even if it is only temporary.

AUDUSD Daily Chart (strong support @ 6689/77)

AUDUSD Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

