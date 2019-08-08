US Dollar Talking Points:

US Dollar Digests After Last Week’s Inverted Hammer

The past two days of price action have brought a calmer backdrop in the US Dollar. The currency reversed aggressively last week on news of additional tariffs on China, helping to wipe out a rate-cut rally that had shown in the USD. That theme of weakness lasted into this week with the surprise pricing of the Chinese Yuan by the PBoC; but since a bit of calm has developed as the US Dollar has begun to digest this recent move. Support is showing around a trend-line projection as taken from June and mid-July swing-lows. Resistance is taking place inside of a couple of confluent Fibonacci levels, from 97.86-99.94. My bias is for weakness, largely looking to last week’s inverted hammer formation in the US Dollar.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

EUR/USD Resistance Catches at Prior Support

EUR/USD may be set up for short-side swings. Resistance has held so far this week in the prior zone of support that runs from 1.1187-1.1212. This keeps the door open for bearish swings with stops above this week’s high around the 1.1250 level.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Long-Term Trendline, Sellers Continue to Push

The long-term trend-line that came into play last week is still helping to hold the lows.

GBP/USD Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

As looked at earlier today, a short-term bear flag formation has shown up after that support bounce. It’s already started to give way, but the big question is whether sellers will be able to evoke a push down to the 1.2000 psychological level.

GBP/USD Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

AUD/USD: Greater Reversal Potential After Capitulation?

AUD/USD also encroached upon a big level earlier this week when .6750 came into play. This was the 1999 high that helped to set early-2019 support after the flash crash.

AUD/USD Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

This longer-term support combined with potential capitulation begs the question as to whether the topside of the pair might have more room to run; and it may. This can keep focus on the area around .6775 for higher-low support.

AUD/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD – Time to Reverse?

As looked at on Tuesday, USD/CAD had entered into my final target zone from 1.3250-1.3300 but, at the time, hadn’t yet shown any penchant for resistance much less reversal. Since then, however, the scenario has shifted – prices have broken back-below the 1.3250 marker, and this could soon re-open the door for bearish swing strategies in the pair.

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

