Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

It was a relatively volatile week with several headlines to keep everyone on their feet (namely FOMC/Trump, Trade War). The Dollar hit an extreme and reversed course Wednesday/Thursday, which increases the likelihood of a decline. The Euro hit support and looks poised try and recover, GBPUSD looks similarly.

Technical Highlights:

  • DXY breakout looking vulnerable to selling
  • EURUSD hits underside t-line, poised to recover
  • GBPUSD oversold at long-term support zone

See where our team of analysts see your favorite markets and currencies headed in the in the DailyFX Trading Forecasts.

DXY breakout looking vulnerable to selling

The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke out on Fed day, but that is quickly coming under fire and soon the area around 98 may break. On a breakdown the initial target will be the trend-line coming up off the June low near 97.60.

DXY Daily Chart (breakout at risk of failing)

USD, EURUSD, GBPUSD &amp; More – Charts for Next Week

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY)

EURUSD hits underside t-line, poised to recover

The Euro is the main driver behind the DXY at a hefty 57% of the index weighting, so naturally a bearish DXY outlook will coincide with a bullish EURUSD outlook. Yesterday, price put in a reversal at a long-term underside trend-line, which has the good. The bad is that lows from April and May are acting as resistance. Tough spot for traders. But, the bigger picture support looks poised to win out and on that a smallish rally to ensue.

EURUSD Weekly Chart (coming off support line)

USD, EURUSD, GBPUSD &amp; More – Charts for Next Week

EURUSD Chart by Tradingview

EURUSD Daily Chart (caught under prior lows)

USD, EURUSD, GBPUSD &amp; More – Charts for Next Week

EURUSD Chart by Tradingview

GBPUSD oversold at long-term support zone

Lots of support down here, but the zone is fairly sizable. It extends from current levels down to just above the 11900-mark. Price action is still weak but that could quickly change. With Cable having fallen down to this point so sharply it is oversold, and on that price support coupled with bullish price action creates an appealing case for a recovery to develop.

GBPUSD Daily Chart (Big support at its feet)

USD, EURUSD, GBPUSD &amp; More – Charts for Next Week

GBPUSD Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX