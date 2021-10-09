Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
2021-10-08 15:01:00
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as Energy Ramps Up Again. Will USD/JPY Break Higher?
2021-10-08 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed
2021-10-07 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Looking Lower in the Near-term
2021-10-08 20:00:00
USDCNH Long as US-China Discord Deepens: Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-08 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: BoE Rate Rise This Year? Don’t Bank on It
2021-10-08 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as Energy Ramps Up Again. Will USD/JPY Break Higher?
2021-10-08 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/pkyPntS6FL
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/tjCImlHVTs
  • Futures have their own set of characteristics and appeal to different types of traders and investors for a variety of reasons. Get your free trading guide and learn to trade the markets with futures here. Download your guide today!https://t.co/72oKM0kLHL https://t.co/vokUQKzs1w
  • Little bit of a pullback in the US Dollar this week against its #ASEAN counterparts as the rosy mood on Wall Street also reverberated into #EmergingMarkets https://t.co/dxjbqjKWQ3
  • The British Pound may rise as retail investors increase their short exposure in GBP/USD and GBP/JPY. With bullish contrarian signals in play, what are key technical levels to watch for? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2gbGKeKv3F https://t.co/P2vnf5X17C
  • The New Zealand Dollar has come under selling pressure, with near-term NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD and NZD/CHF trends seemingly favoring the downside. Will losses persist? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/VIvH3H39c0 https://t.co/Jc10wOw91b
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: Democrats now have time to address debt ceiling, will not help them on it again. They must address the debt limit via reconciliation -BBG
  • The Euro recently made a low against a number of currencies as descending momentum tests support levels. Will the Euro find support or is the single currency heading lower? Get your market update here:https://t.co/6pmWLTYRwx https://t.co/K77WA6R3yL
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum are holding on to gains with the prospect of more after Jerome Powell said last week that he has ‘no intention’ of banning cryptocurrencies. Get your #cryptocurrencies market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/5mMkjC2bqZ https://t.co/oxsFleg9Al
  • @nickcawley1 Seems BTC, ETH and kin agree according to price action.
Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

S&P500, Dollar, Taper, China and Bitcoin Talking Points

  • Volatility did more to force a S&P 500 break this past week than any clear bead on a systemic fundamental line – what takes control ahead?
  • Fed rate expectations actually rose after last week’s NFPs’ disappointment and yet the Dollar would struggle
  • Top event risk ahead includes event risk like the US CPI and broader themes like US earnings and the IMF’s semi-annual updates

The S&P 500 – As a Risk Measure – Struggles After an NFPs Miss

Last week offered up a volatile but inconsistent view on risk appetite, which makes trading conditions ahead an unpredictable affair. Using the S&P 500 as a baseline for the course of sentiment, there was a noteworthy bullish break from tight congestion following a deferment of the US debt ceiling deadline, but there was no enthusiastic follow through to speak of after the fact. While the combined recognition that the debt situation was a punt rather than solution and the September employment statistics were a mixed bag offers plenty of room for skepticism, it is worth recognizing that investors once comfortable with a complacent bid are reticent to buy into the recovery effort. With a trading landscape ahead of us rife with event risk like US CPI and earnings as well as open-ended themes like growth forecasts and monetary policy compass settings, traders would be wise to maintain a healthy sense of caution and keep clear levels in mind.

Chart of SPY S&P 500 ETF with 50 and 100-Day Moving Averages with Volume (Daily)

Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

A top event risk from last week that will carry forward a crucial theme into next week and beyond, the September NFPs were a material shock to the downside. The headline payrolls figure for last month fell materially short of forecasts with a 194,000 net increase in new jobs. That was more than a 300,000 miss, but it was still significantly smaller than the previous month’s shortfall. Such a showing could be readily construed as a weak showing for the economy, but speculative interests that have grown reliant on exceptional monetary policy can interpret that outcome as a delay of the Fed’s taper timeline and subsequent interest rate forecast. That seems to be the view of traders that voted in my poll below. Though a remarkably close vote, more than half of those that weighed in believed the weak jobs report would help delay the FOMC from a November 3rd taper.

Poll: Will the Fed Taper at the November 3rd FOMC Meeting After the NFPs Miss?

Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter

As imposing as the topline jobs report may be among regular traders, the market at large didn’t translate the lower-than-expected payrolls as a signal that the US central bank would have to delay its normalization. In fact, what we seen in some key assets suggests quite the opposite. US 10-year Treasury yields and the implied yield forecast from Fed Funds futures actually charged higher after the labor report on Friday. Looking beyond the NFPs print, we find that overall employment levels grew, the jobless rate dropped and the survey happened to end just before the Delta variant wave started to fade. So, while the data may not have been as robust as some may have hoped for, it doesn’t necessarily delay the taper. In fact, the rate forecasts are now fully pricing in a 25bp hike next year and a modest chance of a second. Notably, that has yet to help the Dollar as its safe haven status and recognition that the debt ceiling pressure returns in a few months caps bulls’ enthusiasm.

Chart of DXY Dollar Index Overlaid with Fed Forecasts 2022 (Daily)

Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Untangle What Is Important Ahead

Looking out over the week ahead of us, there is quiet a bit of scheduled event risk and latent systemic theme just waiting for a headline to spur greed or fear. Interest rate expectations remains a theme that will be of particular interest for me, but there are plenty of matters that will compete for our attention such as China’s struggle to contain Evergrande’s troubles, the start of US earnings and an updated global health check from the IMF will all carry weight well beyond a single region or asset class.

Chart of Global Search Interest for NFP, FOMC, US China, Taper and Debt Ceiling (Daily)

Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

Data from Google Trends

Taking a look at this coming week’s top level event risk, there are a few key fundamental ‘themes’ that should stand out. I will pay close attention to the IMF’s semi-annual update. Of course, most investors will focus exclusively on the World Economic Outlook (WEO) with its updated GDP forecasts for the developed and developing world. This is of course important, but my principal interest will be on the other two reports: the Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) and the Fiscal Monitor. For the GFSR, the concept of asset bubbles built on the bounty of the world’s largest central banks has started to seep through even the conservative central banks’ warnings. The IMF is far less reserved in its assessment of such things. Then there is the fiscal health check which should draw a clear connection to the recent US debt ceiling debacle. Another general, extended theme to monitor across the calendar is the start of the US earnings season. As usual, the big banks will be the market cap heavy weights on tap, but I find more macro relevance to the likes of Alcoa and TSM which speak to supply chain struggles and geopolitical tensions.

Calendar of Major Event Risk

Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

Calendar Created by John Kicklighter

Monetary policy is another theme that has some scheduled event risk to grab onto in the coming week’s docket. While I will be watching the UK GDP (and other monthly data), Australian employment and Eurozone economic sentiment survey among other data for guidelines on relative policy stance; I am most interested in the US data that will connect back to Fed intent. Following on the employment report of this past week, we will round out the dual mandate for the FOMC with the US CPI release Wednesday and the consumer inflation expectations report from the NY Fed the day before.

Poll: Which Major Central Bank Will be the First To Hike?

Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter

Watch for Errant Volatility

While there are key events on the economic docket which will make for convenient tracking of potential volatility, there is still substantial potential for swells in activity that don’t come with a convenient time stamp. Once area that I believe is in the backdrop for many that has significant capacity to come quickly to the lead of global fear is the situation in China. After an extended holiday closure, the country’s markets will come back on line fully this week, and with the liquidity the recognition that Evergrande is not just unresolved but showing contagion to the country’s real estate market will either grab the investors’ attention or their imagination – I don’t know which would be worst. Further, the rise in commodity prices continues to exact significant pressure on China’s economic potential which could in turn spill over to USDCNH (one of my top 4Q opportunities) as a pressure relief valve.

Crude Oil Futures Overlaid with an Inverted FXI China Large Cap ETF (Daily)

Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

One of the most consistent ‘black swan’ risks in the financial markets is regulation. It can come out of the blue and its influence is unassailable. The crypto market was confronted with another possible existential risk in this vein just around Friday’s market exchange close when it was reported the White House was considering an executive order as a means to establish regulation in the cryptocurrency market. While Bitcoin and other major currencies eased after the news, it was far from a panicked flight. With regulatory crackdown in countries like China and pressure around the energy hungry mining environmental influence failing to curb bullish interest; it seems confidence is solidifying that this market is undeniable.

Chart of BTCUSD (Daily)

Dollar Conflicted Between NFPs Miss and Rate Forecast Chart, Earnings and IMF This Week

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar and S&P 500 Rebound – Debt Ceiling Relief and NFPs
Dollar and S&P 500 Rebound – Debt Ceiling Relief and NFPs
2021-10-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq Enjoys a ‘Buy the Dip’ Bounce, Dollar Some Debt Fear Relief
Nasdaq Enjoys a ‘Buy the Dip’ Bounce, Dollar Some Debt Fear Relief
2021-10-06 03:00:00
Dollar Rally Falters as Safe Haven Status, Taper Talk Curtailed by Debt Ceiling Standoff
Dollar Rally Falters as Safe Haven Status, Taper Talk Curtailed by Debt Ceiling Standoff
2021-10-05 02:00:00
S&P 500 Reversal and Dollar Rally Stall Before Conviction Sets In – What’s Next?
S&P 500 Reversal and Dollar Rally Stall Before Conviction Sets In – What’s Next?
2021-10-04 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CNH
US 500
Mixed