GBP Weaker after BOE Rate Decision; DXY Sideways - Market Minutes

EUR/USD
Bullish
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
2021-06-24 15:23:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-06-24 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
S&P 500 Leaps to All-Time High on Infrastructure Agreement
2021-06-24 17:35:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant
2021-06-24 15:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Real Time News
  • US President Biden: - There will be no rise in the gas tax - There are no fees for electric vehicles - This agreement is a significant step toward competing with China
  • US President Biden: - The infrastructure agreement will result in the creation of millions of jobs in the United States - Expenditures will bring long overdue investments
  • USD/MXN sharply lower following a surprise 25 bps rate hike from Banxico $USDMXN https://t.co/muUToFz4uk
  • A surprise 25bp rate hike from the Mexican Central Bank. Sharp $USDMXN drop https://t.co/kuqxcdpGmu
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.25% Expected: 4% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-24
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.01% US 500: 0.59% France 40: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.04% FTSE 100: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MZpFleFSeB
  • Breakdown of bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal: - Includes $579 billion in new spending - $312 billion for transportation - $266 billion on water, broadband, environmental remediation, power
  • Euro Price Outlook: #Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- $EURUSD Levels - https://t.co/bTtTHvq6kT https://t.co/2rFkQQpOtm
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-24
  • S&P 500 Leaps to All-Time High on Infrastructure Agreement -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/24/sp500-leaps-to-all-time-high-on-infrastructure-agreement.html $SPX $SPY $ES_F #Trading
GBP Weaker after BOE Rate Decision; DXY Sideways - Market Minutes

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Market Minutes Overview:

  • A look across the majors sees many USD-pairs trading within +/-0.1% of their daily open; much ado about nothing.
  • Aside from the GBP-crosses which are marginally weaker on the session, the major US economic data release did little to move markets.
  • Fed speakers remain the dominant market force, more so than any data release due through the end of the week.

All Quiet on the Western Front

FX markets are more or less in a holding pattern despite several significant data releases coming down the pipeline. A look across the majors sees many USD-pairs trading within +/-0.1% of their daily open; much ado about nothing.

The Bank of England’s June policy meeting produced a disappointing reaction in the British Pound, which my colleague Justin McQueen aptly attributed to a ‘longshot bias,’ insofar as traders were expecting a far more hawkish outcome than what actually transpired. The Shadow MPC predicted another reduction in QE, but the actual MPC came in 1 for 9 in terms of that vote.

Video Technical Notes: GBP/USD

  • Last week, GBP/USD rates dropped out of a sideways range that encompassed price action for a month, but the losses have not been extreme: the broader sideways range in place since early-February, between 1.3660 and 1.4250, continues to encompass price action. Momentum has turned bearish, however. The daily EMA envelope has become resistance, in particular the daily 5-EMA. Daily MACD is descending while in bearish territory, while daily Slow Stochastics have turned lower below their signal line. A deeper setback towards range support around 1.3700 may be in the cards.

Aside from the GBP-crosses which are marginally weaker on the session, the major US economic data release did little to move markets. The May US durable goods orders report came in slightly weaker than anticipated at +2.3% versus +2.8% expected (m/m).

Durable goods are items with lifespans of three-years or longer – from refrigerators and washing machines to cars and airplanes. These items typically require greater capital investment or financing to secure, meaning that traders can use the report as a proxy for business’ and consumers’ financial confidence and health.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow 2Q’21 Growth Tracker (June 24, 2021) (Chart 1)

GBP Weaker after BOE Rate Decision; DXY Sideways - Market Minutes

Unfortunately, the weaker May US durable goods orders report led to a reduction in growth expectations immediately thereafter (notably, longer-term US Treasury yields have come down on the day).

Based on the data received thus far about 2Q’21, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth forecast has been slightly downgraded from +10.3% to +9.7% annualized. “The nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 16.6% to 13.1%, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to second-quarter real GDP growth decreased from -1.10% to -1.06%.

The next update to the 2Q’21 Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth forecast is tomorrow, June 25, after the US personal income data.

Quiet but Busy

Yesterday I said that “it appears that markets are poised to remain quiet. None of the high rated events seem to stand out in context of the onslaught of Federal Reserve speakers, who have been hammering markets with commentary this week to control the narrative. It remains the case that with each passing Fed speaker over the next few days, those remarks will carry more import than any day to release through the end of the week.” This remains true, and won’t change before the week is over.

DailyFX Economic Calendar, ‘High’ Rate Events, Next 48-hours (Table 1)

GBP Weaker after BOE Rate Decision; DXY Sideways - Market Minutes

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

