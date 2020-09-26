News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week
2020-09-26 06:40:00
EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears
2020-09-25 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Plummets, Are the Bulls Done For?
2020-09-25 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Sours as Losses Mount
2020-09-24 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cautious Optimism Signals a Brexit Deal is Near
2020-09-25 16:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Are the UK and EU Nearing a Brexit Agreement?
2020-09-25 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/yZzArpGs2h
  • GBP turbulence persists as investors eye the next round of EU-UK Brexit negotiations. Cautious optimism signals a deal is near. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/WjU4oYpmf7 https://t.co/VcNnCjm0B2
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/AiLoS7DrEQ
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/3Wked6GBOp https://t.co/HicBmGrokK
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/5lbyBJeeA7
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/ubLimoYAcr
  • What is the outlook for financial markets ahead of the first presidential debate and how are Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump doing in the polls? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/QQwAZTxZFg https://t.co/4cRhRCiv3C
  • The US Dollar could gain as it forms bullish technical formations against the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit. USD/PHP may have bottomed, will USD/IDR rise next? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3UIKmbLIvD https://t.co/PY2YyH4vkQ
  • The Indian Rupee may be at risk to the US Dollar as USD/INR attempts to refocus to the upside. This is as the Nifty 50, India’s benchmark stock index, could fall further. Get your $USDINR market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3wsYlSxd26 https://t.co/z2qB9p8IgX
  • A proxy of #EmergingMarket capital flows hit its lowest since July, falling with the #SP500 after some divergence This is as #USD gained against its developing FX counterparts, highlighting potential risk of a spillover outwards Stay tuned for next week's #ASEAN fundy outlook! https://t.co/kAvpnb0EXO
S&P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week

S&P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week

2020-09-26 06:40:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Dollar, EURUSD, AUDUSD Talking Points:

  • Risk trends opened to a critical hit this past week with the likes of the S&P 500 and Dow triggering key breaks but the milestones are even greater ahead
  • While the range of systemic fundamental risks is widen open ahead; I will not assume course or intensity from pandemic, growth, geopolitical or other broad matters
  • For concentration in event risk, the Dollar’s range including NFPs, consumer confidence and Presidential debate make for a top volatility candidate

Risk Trends Have Aimed Lower but Commitment Still Wanting

This past week opened to a remarkable, bearish progression with a wide range of risk-sensitive assets sliding in solidarity of a ‘risk off’ march. Yet, despite the breadth of the move and an opening overture of conviction, the markets were seemingly not ready to wage a full-scale bear trend. Will we find conviction more amenable in the week ahead? On the technical side, the pattern is the broadly similar; but the S&P 500 remains one of my preferred – though clearly imperfect – one-look benchmarks. The symbolic and practical core of errant speculative appetite closed out its fourth consecutive week’s loss – the longest slide on this scale in 13 months. For milestones, the benchmark will open next week trading between the floor of a six-week head-and-shoulders pattern at 3,320 to the upside and the gravity of a technical ‘correction’ (a 10 percent retreat from highs) at 3,230 below. However, for those watching the chart, perhaps it will be easier to monitor the 50-day and 100-day moving averages which fall roughly on those levels respectively.

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 12% 3%
Weekly -9% 6% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with 50, 100-Day Moving Average and COT (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

On the fundamental side of things, I’m looking for the motivation that would carry the full weight of speculative conviction into a cascade lower or rouse a systemic rebound. With the US election looming as a potentially all-consuming global event a month forward, there is that familiar sense of inertia that may need to be overcome with something substantial. The pandemic, collective growth views, monetary policy conviction and trade wars are all on the scale that can span the entire financial system. That said, there is little on the docket in the way of data or a general event that projects the heft of leading all investors to trend. That is not to say it cannot happen. Rather, I feel it is better to be vigilant rather than expectant of a particular driver and thereby outcome.

Chart of ‘Risk’ Benchmarks 12-Month Performance (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week

Chart Created by John Kicklighter, Data from Bloomberg

US Event Risk Tops the Week Thereby Dollar is Front of Mind

Looking out over the economic calendar, there is a range of event risk across the world worthy of our attention as traders. Among a few of the more notable highlights, the Chinese PMIs and industrial profits, European Commission special meeting, Eurozone sentiment surveys, Japanese capital expenditures and Australian retail sales carry weight. However, the most potent of the dockets is arguably the United States’ listings. Before we even reach the Friday NFPs (nonfarm payrolls), we will absorb the trade balance, Conference Board consumer confidence survey and ISM manufacturing activity report. Each touches on a grander systemic theme; but the wild card is the first Presidential Debate between President Trump and challenger Former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday evening.

Chart of the DXY Dollar Index with Net Speculative Futures Positioning (Weekly)

S&amp;P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week

Chart Created by John Kicklighter, Data from Bloomberg

For the Dollar’s general course, this past week presented some meaningful progress following a period of consolidation. As a mirror to the SPX and other risk assets, the Greenback actually initiated a rally to start this past week; but its own momentum carried through more readily. I don’t believe the currency is acting as a straightforward haven. It still harbors the potential but that is a role that arises from extreme circumstances which we as yet are not facing. The many fundamental roles this currency represents makes for a potentially conflicted drive, but the technicals and backdrop positioning can make for a more straightforward interpretation. EURUSD’s break through its head-and-shoulders pattern is a good example of the former while the net speculative futures positioning in all Dollar contracts pushing extreme lows contextualizes the latter.

Chart of EURUSD with 50-Day, 100-Day Moving Averages and 5-Day ROC, COT (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Sentiment Represents its Own Extreme Context

Where the Dollar’s position is stretched by bulls in the speculative futures ran, there is further context that can highlight the forces that can swell or capitulate with significant consequence ahead. EURUSD for example reflects a similar phenomenon as the aggregate Dollar net futures figures. While it has come off somewhat, the net long positioning among speculative interests is just off its record – a significant stretch beyond the previous peak in exposure three years ago. Meanwhile, retail traders that average a much shorter holding intent is showing an unexpected bearing in support of a net short perspective. That is truly unusual for a group that actively fights the development of new trends (a polite way of saying ‘they often attempt to pick tops and bottoms’).

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -9% -4%
Weekly 26% -14% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD with Net Speculative Futures Positioning (Weekly)

S&amp;P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week

Chart Created by John Kicklighter, Data from Bloomberg

Another Dollar pair that has been frequent on my radar is AUDUSD. The pair notched a six consecutive day drop, but it was the week’s overall progress in its slide that was perhaps earnestly impressive – when markets position for reversion it is usually born of pace rather than statistic persistence. The 100-day moving average will be immediate support to test as the new weeks open and there is more than a little connection to risk trends from this pair.

Chart of AUDUSD with 50-Day, 100-Day Mov Avg and COT, Consecutive, 5-Day ROC (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

In further contrast to EURUSD, retail interests are showing their more standard colors in a shift to ‘buy the dip’ in the IG Client Sentiment statistics. Retail traders covered in this group flipped net long this past week for the first time in 5 months. Previous months of congestion and the 100-day moving average as support is likely offering some level of confidence in the move; but the fundamental backdrop for the pair makes this a much riskier endeavor.

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -6% -1%
Weekly 24% -25% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of AUDUSD with Retail Net Speculative Positioning from IG (4-Hour)

S&amp;P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week

Chart from DailyFX.com

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURUSD and AUDUSD Show Divergent Expectations for Technical Breakdowns
EURUSD and AUDUSD Show Divergent Expectations for Technical Breakdowns
2020-09-25 04:00:00
EURUSD Extends its Dive as Late Day Selloff Puts S&P 500 On Verge of 'Correction'
EURUSD Extends its Dive as Late Day Selloff Puts S&P 500 On Verge of 'Correction'
2020-09-24 04:00:00
Dollar Posts Technical Break, SPX Clings to Former Support with PMIs on Tap
Dollar Posts Technical Break, SPX Clings to Former Support with PMIs on Tap
2020-09-23 02:30:00
S&P 500 and EURUSD Escalate Debate Even Further: Was That the Break?
S&P 500 and EURUSD Escalate Debate Even Further: Was That the Break?
2020-09-22 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
EUR/USD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bearish